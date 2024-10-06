Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick From Paul Goldschmidt Trade Helps Yankees Seal Game 1
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year in 2024 and must watch former players fight to win a World Series for other franchises.
For instance, Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will showcase former homegrown hurler Jack Flaherty, who is due for a generous payday this winter.
Saturday night's matchup involving the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals brought back old memories as well after a former Cardinals first-round pick helped his team seal their first victory this postseason.
Yankees right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver logged his first career postseason save Saturday night after sitting down four consecutive batters against the Kansas City Royals to close out the final 1 1/3 innings of game one of the American League Divisional Series.
Weaver logged a 15-17 record with a 4.79 ERA, 238-to-83 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .281 batting average against and a 1.45 WHIP throughout the first three seasons of his career while pitching for the Cardinals.
The 31-year-old was part of the Paul Goldschmidt trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Dec. 2018, along with former Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly and second baseman Andy Young.
Since moving from the rotation to the bullpen with the Yankees this season, Weaver has looked like a completely different pitcher -- logging a 7-3 record with a 2.89 ERA, 103-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .176 batting average against and a 0.93 WHIP in 84 innings pitched for the Bronx Bombers.
Six years removed from being a Cardinals starter, Weaver seems to have found his stride in a closing role. Could the Yankees' newest high-leverage hurler be another player St. Louis should've never moved on from?
