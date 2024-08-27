Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Reportedly 'Close To Signing' Deal With AL West Front-Runner
The St. Louis Cardinals outfield has seen many changes over the last few seasons, with players being traded left and right to invest in other areas of the roster.
Star outfielders who have left the Cardinals organization over the last few seasons include Tyler O'Neill, Randy Arozarena, Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader -- to name a few.
Another former Cardinals outfielder, recently made available, is reportedly close to signing with an American League West playoff contender.
"Source: (Houston) Astros are close to signing OF Jason Heyward, who was released by the (Los Angeles) Dodgers," MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported Tuesday afternoon.
Heyward batted .208 with 18 extra-base hits including six home runs, 28 RBIs and a .682 OPS in 63 games played for the Dodgers this season.
The 35-year-old has been inconsistent over the last few seasons, mainly due to recurring stints on the injured list. When healthy, Heyward, the recipient of five Gold Glove awards, has the potential to be a stellar outfielder.
After spending only one season with St. Louis, where he logged a .293/.359/.439 slash line with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs, Heyward now has an opportunity with the Astros to chase after his second World Series ring -- first was with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
The Cardinals had the chance to reunite with the left-handed hitter after being released by the Dodgers. Still, re-signing a declining veteran outfielder didn't make sense for St. Louis as it already has plenty of young outfielders and needs more production from right-handed batters.
