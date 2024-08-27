Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Reportedly 'Close To Signing' Deal With AL West Front-Runner

The former St. Louis slugger is moving on with his career

Nate Hagerty

Sep 30, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward (22) sprays a beverage as he celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch the National League Central Division Championship at PNC Park. The Cardinals won 11-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward (22) sprays a beverage as he celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch the National League Central Division Championship at PNC Park. The Cardinals won 11-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals outfield has seen many changes over the last few seasons, with players being traded left and right to invest in other areas of the roster.

Star outfielders who have left the Cardinals organization over the last few seasons include Tyler O'Neill, Randy Arozarena, Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader -- to name a few.

Another former Cardinals outfielder, recently made available, is reportedly close to signing with an American League West playoff contender.

"Source: (Houston) Astros are close to signing OF Jason Heyward, who was released by the (Los Angeles) Dodgers," MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported Tuesday afternoon.

Heyward batted .208 with 18 extra-base hits including six home runs, 28 RBIs and a .682 OPS in 63 games played for the Dodgers this season.

The 35-year-old has been inconsistent over the last few seasons, mainly due to recurring stints on the injured list. When healthy, Heyward, the recipient of five Gold Glove awards, has the potential to be a stellar outfielder.

After spending only one season with St. Louis, where he logged a .293/.359/.439 slash line with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs, Heyward now has an opportunity with the Astros to chase after his second World Series ring -- first was with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

The Cardinals had the chance to reunite with the left-handed hitter after being released by the Dodgers. Still, re-signing a declining veteran outfielder didn't make sense for St. Louis as it already has plenty of young outfielders and needs more production from right-handed batters.

More MLB: Cardinals Could Bolster Bullpen With Intriguing Southpaw Recently Made Available

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News