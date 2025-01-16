Here's How Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes Could Send Cardinals' Nolan Arenado To NL West
The St. Louis Cardinals might not have predicted that it would be so challenging to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado before heading into the offseason.
Between navigating around Arenado's full no-trade clause restrictions, his complicated contract and the fact that the eight-time All-Star endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, the Cardinals might not be able to move Nado before Opening Day.
However, the latest development in the sweepstakes for Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki could potentially open a door for Arenado to rejoin the National League West this winter.
"According to sources, both the (Los Angeles) Dodgers and (San Diego) Padres have been calling teams with regard to trading for international bonus pool money with the hopes of bulking up the amount they can offer Roki Sasaki," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Wednesday. "One executive said: 'There are a number of teams asking for international money some that you would guess and some that you would not. [LA & SD] are certainly reaching out but they aren’t alone, other teams are recognizing opportunities.'"
Arenado's list of teams he's willing to be traded to includes the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, LA Angels, Dodgers and Padres.
Although Arenado's market has been quiet and his landing with the Dodgers seems highly unlikely, perhaps the Cardinals can scheme a way to offload enough international pool money to move the 10-time Gold Glove defender to California, whether it be LA or San Diego.
If St. Louis can give the Dodgers or Padres a significant edge over one another in the sweepstakes for Sasaki, perhaps either club would be willing to trade for Arenado, who still has roughly $64 million remaining on his complicated contract, split between the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals.
The Dodgers or Padres would receive one of this generation's most coveted international hurlers and land arguably one of the most gifted third basemen the game has ever seen.
The Cardinals would be relieved of Arenado's expensive salary for the next three seasons, which could help accelerate the organizational reset. It seems like a long shot but with St. Louis running out of options for the five-time Silver Slugger, perhaps it's time to make a bold move.
