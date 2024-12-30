Insider Shuts Down One Rumored Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Landing Spot
The blockbuster trade watch for St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado is still on.
There have been a ton of rumors about him all offseason to this point. He has three years left on his deal and is the most obvious trade option to lower the payroll for the Cardinals. It has been well-documented that the Cardinals tried to deal him to the Houston Astros but he used his no-trade clause to shut the deal down.
There's really no way to know where he will go at this point because it will come down to what Arenado wants. If he doesn't want to go to a specific team, he won't. A handful of teams have been floated as fits at this point. A few teams that have been loosely linked to St. Louis have been the Boston Red Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the New York Yankees among others.
New York is a team that would be interesting with Paul Goldschmidt in town, but the New York Post's Joel Sherman pretty much shut down the idea.
"Never say never to anything, but I will say that this entire offseason even when people were overheated on the Arenado thing, that felt like totally modern (explicit) where one person writes it and it catches on like wildfire," Sherman said. "I couldn't find anybody with the Yankees who would say 'yeah, we're interested in him.'"
if the Cardinals are going to trade Arenado, it doesn't like it will be to New York.
