Inside The Cardinals

Odds Of Yankees-Cardinals Trade Appear Slim Amid Veteran's Atrocious Spring Training

The St. Louis hurler is struggling to perform in 2025

Nate Hagerty

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (12) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (12) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees have been linked numerous times throughout the offseason but no imminent deals appear to be in sight.

The most common trade rumors between the Yankees and Cardinals this winter have involved superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado. Due to the 10-time Gold Glove defender's expensive salary for the next three seasons and his recent offensive regression, New York remains uninterested.

Another Cardinals veteran being mentioned as a potential trade chip for the Yankees might soon fall off the Bronx Bombers' radar. His latest spring training outing was a doozy.

"Incredibly rough outing for (Cardinals) right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, who has been roughed up by the (Miami Marlins) for three home runs, six hits and six earned runs (so far) in just four innings pitched," MLB.com's John Denton reported Tuesday. "All three HRs have come on Fedde's first pitches."

Fedde's atrocious performance Tuesday ended after four innings pitched -- lowering his 2025 spring training stats to a 0-1 record with a 6.30 ERA, four-to-three strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 10 innings pitched for the Cardinals.

After having a resurgent season in 2024 between his time pitching for the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals, Fedde looks lost on the mound this spring.

Following the recent announcements of 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil's three-month injury timeline and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending Tommy John surgery, many have suggested Fedde as a trade option to help New York's rotation remain competitive this upcoming season.

However, if Fedde continues to pitch the way he has this spring, his economical $7.5 million price tag won't mean a thing to the Yankees, who are keen on limiting spending the rest of this offseason.

More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Ryan Helsley Could Decimate Hitters In 2025 With Latest Adjustment

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News