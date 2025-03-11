Odds Of Yankees-Cardinals Trade Appear Slim Amid Veteran's Atrocious Spring Training
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees have been linked numerous times throughout the offseason but no imminent deals appear to be in sight.
The most common trade rumors between the Yankees and Cardinals this winter have involved superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado. Due to the 10-time Gold Glove defender's expensive salary for the next three seasons and his recent offensive regression, New York remains uninterested.
Another Cardinals veteran being mentioned as a potential trade chip for the Yankees might soon fall off the Bronx Bombers' radar. His latest spring training outing was a doozy.
"Incredibly rough outing for (Cardinals) right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, who has been roughed up by the (Miami Marlins) for three home runs, six hits and six earned runs (so far) in just four innings pitched," MLB.com's John Denton reported Tuesday. "All three HRs have come on Fedde's first pitches."
Fedde's atrocious performance Tuesday ended after four innings pitched -- lowering his 2025 spring training stats to a 0-1 record with a 6.30 ERA, four-to-three strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 10 innings pitched for the Cardinals.
After having a resurgent season in 2024 between his time pitching for the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals, Fedde looks lost on the mound this spring.
Following the recent announcements of 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil's three-month injury timeline and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending Tommy John surgery, many have suggested Fedde as a trade option to help New York's rotation remain competitive this upcoming season.
However, if Fedde continues to pitch the way he has this spring, his economical $7.5 million price tag won't mean a thing to the Yankees, who are keen on limiting spending the rest of this offseason.
