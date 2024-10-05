Padres Should Pursue Cardinals $7 Million All-Star To Supplant Joe Musgrove For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for significant changes this offseason as they look to reset the franchise after years of neglecting player development.
Next season will likely showcase a Cardinals roster filled with developing players, while veterans from 2024 could end up elsewhere as the front office looks to reduce payroll.
That said, a St. Louis high-leverage hurler unlikely to return in 2025 could be a perfect option for the San Diego Padres following the tragic announcement of relief pitcher Joe Musgrove's season-ending injury.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andrew Kittredge is a free agent this offseason and rumors indicate that St. Louis won't re-sign him despite being a valuable asset in the bullpen this year.
Kittredge posted a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 70 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis in 2024.
The 34-year-old was a member of the so-called 'three-headed monster' in the bullpen, which included Kittredge, Ryan Fernandez and JoJo Romero as perfect set-up men for the Cardinals single-season saves leader Ryan Helsley, who could be on the trade block this winter.
Since Musgrove will likely miss most, if not all, of next season after suffering a UCL injury, which will require Tommy John surgery, San Diego could sign Kittredge to fill the void in the bullpen.
The All-Star hurler is projected to land a contract in the two-year, $7 million range, per Spotrac. This is an economical deal when considering how reliable Kittredge was for the Cardinals this past season.
The Padres, who will likely be a top contender again next season, need to find a replacement for Musgrove and Kittredge would be the perfect solution.
