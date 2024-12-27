Cardinals-Yankees Blockbuster Seems More Likely Following Gleyber Torres Signing
The forecast for the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees' futures might indicate a blockbuster trade after the Detroit Tigers' recent signing.
Former Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers after spending the first seven years of his career in the Bronx, first reported by New York Post's Jon Heyman on Friday.
Fortunately for the Cardinals, Torres's signing with the Tigers could entice the Yankees to shuffle their infield around to make room for a St. Louis fan favorite.
On several occasions, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado has been linked to the Yankees as a potential trade destination. Now that Torres is officially removed from New York's infield, perhaps Jazz Chisolm Jr. can be moved to second base where he's most comfortable, allowing St. Louis to deal the 10-time Gold Glove defender to the Bronx, where he'll man third base.
Arenado's eight-year, $260 million contract -- split between the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies --has three years and $74 million remaining. With St. Louis rebuilding, eliminating the six-time Platinum Glove defender's salary from payroll is crucial.
However, Arenado didn't include the Yankees on his no-trade clause list, so he might reject a trade even if the Cardinals are willing to agree to a deal with the 27-time World Series champions.
Fortunately, the Yankees recently signed former St. Louis seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt, so Arenado might change his mind about not wanting to join New York -- not to be confused with the NY Mets, to whom he is willing to be traded.
It'll be upsetting to see Arenado leave the Cardinals but it could be for the betterment of the organization's future. Doing so would allow more playing time for youngsters such as Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker and even Brendan Donovan. It's also possible St. Louis won't find a suitable trade partner this winter and the eight-time All-Star returns in 2025.
