Yankees Slugger Dramatically Achieves Milestone Months After Leaving Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals fans have the misfortune of constantly being reminded how their beloved franchise has parted ways with former stars who thrive after joining other clubs.
Since Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak assumed his role in Jun. 2017 -- fortunately ending after this season's over -- St. Louis has foolishly traded Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, 2022 National League Cy Young recipient Sandy Alcantara and 2024 NL Championship Series MVP Tommy Edman.
Another former Cardinals star who Mozeliak recently cut ties with is having a resurgent season at the plate, several months after signing with the defending American League champion New York Yankees, achieving a significant career milestone Wednesday night.
Former St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt logged his 1,200th career RBI with a booming solo home run to left-center field in the top of the 5th inning during the Yankees' 4-5 loss to the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
Goldschmidt is batting .356 with 42 hits including eight doubles and two home runs, 13 RBIs and a .878 OPS in 31 games played for the Yankees after joining the 27-time World Series champions over the winter on a one-year, $12.5 million deal.
The 37-year-old logged the worst offensive season of his 15-year career with the Cardinals in 2024, forcing Mozeliak to neglect re-signing Goldschmidt with St. Louis after announcing plans to begin an organizational reset.
Although Mozeliak's decision to move on from Goldschmidt over the offseason was inevitable, it's unfortunate for Cardinals fans to witness another former St. Louis player have immediate success after leaving the franchise.
