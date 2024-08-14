Cardinals First-Round Draft Pick Labeled 'Best Pure Hitter' In 2024 Draft Class
The St. Louis Cardinals are getting closer to missing the playoffs for a second straight season and fans are not too happy with their beloved team at the moment.
Since the Cardinals traded two-time Gold Glove defender Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham, St. Louis has logged a 6-8 record and fallen 3 1/2 games behind a National League Wild Card spot.
It's frustrating times right now in St. Louis but let's take a break from the negatives and focus on an intriguing Cardinals top prospect who could have a significant impact down the line.
"(JJ) Wetherholt might have been the best pure hitter in the class, and there were some area scouts who think he’s the best amateur bat they’ve ever seen," according to MLB Pipeline's bio of the Cardinals 2024 first-round draft pick.
Wetherholt batted .331 with 16 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 30 RBIs and a 1.061 OPS in 36 games played for the University of West Virginia Mountaineers in 2023 -- his final college season before declaring for the draft.
The 21-year-old mostly plays second base on defense. However, fielding is not his strong suit. Wetherholt is currently playing shortstop for Single-A Palm Beach and hopes that switching positions will help sharpen his skills.
The 2023 Division I batting title champion is currently hitting .265 with three extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .859 OPS in 11 games played for Single-A Palm Beach.
It's too early to tell where the 2023 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year is headed in his career but it's safe to say he's off to a decent start. Fans might have to be patient to see Wetherholt's potential come to fruition but at least there's hope of offensive power returning to the Cardinals lineup in the future.
