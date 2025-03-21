Ex-Cardinals World Series Champion Could Be Headed For 'Inevitable' Blockbuster Trade
A former St. Louis Cardinals World Series champion at odds with his current team's front office could soon be moved in a not-so-shocking blockbuster trade.
It's not typical for an organization to publicly shame one of its most valuable players but for one former Cardinals hurler who was humiliated by his team's owner, a trade could be imminent.
"(Jordan) Montgomery has seemed like a dead man walking in Arizona ever since Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick threw him under the bus last October," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday. "He's now a guy without a clear role. Even if a trade doesn't materialize before Opening Day, there are plenty of teams that surely wish they had as many viable starters as Arizona. Even if the Snakes must eat some of his $22.5 million salary, a move to another team feels inevitable."
Kendrick bashed the former Cardinals southpaw last fall after Montgomery posted an 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA, 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings pitched for Arizona in 2024.
The Diamondbacks owner claimed that signing the 2023 World Series champion shortly before the 2024 season began was the "biggest mistake" he and Arizona's front office made last year.
It's likely that Kendrick intentionally talked negatively about Montgomery in hopes of the southpaw declining his lucrative 2025 $22.5 million player option.
Sadly, for the billionaire ballclub owner, Monty willingly returned to the Diamondbacks, as rejecting his player option would've cost the 32-year-old millions -- landing an equivalent or better 2025 salary than $22.5 million would've been nearly impossible after how poorly he performed last year.
Considering that Montgomery is present at this year's spring training with Arizona, it is doubtful he'll pitch as poorly as he did in 2024. Although the nine-year veteran has an expensive 2025 salary, big-market clubs needing a rotation boost, such as the New York Yankees, could acquire him for a steal if the Diamondbacks are genuinely desperate to trade.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals 7-Time All-Star Returning To True Form After Signing With Yankees