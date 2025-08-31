The Rookie of the Year Race Could Be Between These Two Cubs Players
Two rookies from the Chicago Cubs are making it quite difficult down the stretch to decide who is having a better season- third baseman Matt Shaw and starting pitcher Cade Horton.
It is quite difficult to compare players who do not just play totally different positions, especially a pitcher and infielder. But both of them have been carrying a heavy load to try and keep the Cubs in a fight for the NL Central since the second half of the season.
The Cubs pitching rotation has gone through hit after it. They lost Justin Steele to a season-ending surgery, tried to add depth at the trade deadline with Michael Soroka who immediately went to the injured list, and Jameson Taillon has found himself there more often than not since the All-Star Break. There needed to be a compliment to Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, and Horton has been more than that.
MORE: Cubs Pitcher Opts Out Of Contract To Become Free Agent
The bats in the hitting lineup have been in a rut to say the least and it's gone on a near two months at this point. Nobody in the outfield, including slugger Kyle Tucker, has performed anywhere near their capabilities in July and August, and even designated hitter Seiya Suzuki hasn't looked like himself with a slugging percentage under .300 in the last month. Shaw has been the saving grace to their offense.
Horton vs Shaw
The 24-year-old Horton has been phenomenal in his last seven starts for the Cubs and has gone 6-1 and posted an ERA under 1.00. His lone loss came at the hand of the No.1 team in baseball (Milwaukee Brewers), but he barely finished two innings before a blister forced him off the mound. He had already struck out three by that point and it would have been interesting to see how that game played out had he been able to finish his start.
Shaw has been a powerhouse for the Cubs in the last six weeks. His hiccup for this award is how much he struggled in the first half of the season. It was enough that management considered trading him at the deadline, but that proved to be the kickstart he needed.
Even though Shaw typically bats last in rotation, which means he has significant less at-bats, in the last month he leads all Cubs' hitters in homers, OPS, slugging percentage, triples, and has the third-most RBI on the team.
The future of Chicago looks bright with the young guns that they have on their roster right now which includes Pete Crow-Armstrong and Owen Caissie. The Rookie of the Year race is going to come down to the wire and it will be fun to watch down the stretch as the clock on the regular season is winding down.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News