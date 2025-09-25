Cubs vs Mets Preview (9/25/25): Start Time, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are closing in on locking down a home playoff series as they wrap up their three-game series with the New York Mets at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs are fighting to get the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs, which comes with a home playoff series. Chicago is nearly at the top of that mountain, and the Cubs have already started lining up their playoff rotation. Thursday’s starter could take the ball in Game 1 next week.
The Mets are still fighting for a playoff berth, and every win is precious as they try to put the Cincinnati Reds in their rear-view mirror. New York has called up three impressive young pitchers in the past six weeks and the best of the three will take the mound for the finale.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets
Game Day: Thursday, Sept. 25
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), SNY (Mets), MLBN (out-of-market only)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2 (Mets)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Thursday's Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.37)
Chicago has lined its ace up perfectly to pitch in Game 1 of a wild card series next week. His record hasn’t looked great recently — he’s 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA in his last seven games. But he continues to keep the Cubs in games. He’s absorbed no-decision in each of his last two games, along with a loss on Sept. 8 against Atlanta.
Imanagae went at least five innings in all three games and allowed three earned runs in each game. Batters are hitting .211 against him and he’s only given up 25 walks in 139 innings. The wins will come around in the playoffs the Cubs are hoping.
Mets: RHP Nolan McLean (4-1, 1.27)
Of the three young starting pitchers the Mets have brought up in the past few weeks, the right-hander has had the most success. He’s given up just two earned runs in his last three starts, with 18 strikeouts and seven walks. He’s been really hard on opposing batters, as they’re hitting just .195 against him. At one point he was considered a two-way player coming out of Oklahoma State. The Mets would be nuts to let him hit now. He’s a future member of the 2026 starting rotation.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return): Caissie is still experiencing concussion symptoms, to the point where he may not return in the regular season.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return): The Cubs hope that will be activated this week.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Back in Arizona after his rehab assignment. The Cubs still expect him to return.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): It’s still unclear when Brasier will be activated.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
