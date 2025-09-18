Cubs Potential Postseason Secret Weapon Demonstrating Value In Triple-A
The Chicago Cubs raised some eyebrows across baseball when they signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league deal at the end of August despite the fact that he has not played in a Major League game since 2023.
Hamilton, who has always been a base running specialist more so than anything else, is eligible to participate in the postseason should Chicago decide they want to use a roster spot on him. In all likelihood, he would be used in a bench role that sees him come into games when they need to steal a bag.
While some may have been skeptical at that possible plan at the time due to his age which is normally associated with declining speed, the 35-year-old is showing the team he very much still has something left in the tank.
On Wednesday night, Hamilton stole both second and third on two straight pitches for the Iowa Cubs, bringing him to three of three on his attempts since signing.
Hamilton Has Dominated Base Paths For Over a Decade
With 326 bags taken during his career, Hamilton has a strong case for being the best baserunner of his era. He has never been an offensive force, slashing .239/.292/.325 over the course of his career with eight different teams, one of them even being the Cubs for 14 games back in 2020 after Chicago claimed him off waivers.
Expecting him to make any sort of impact with a bat in his hands would be setting yourself up for disappointment, but if the legs are truly still there for Hamilton, he absolutely could come through in a big moment for the Cubs under the bright lights of October.
MORE: ESPN Wisely Names Cubs' Biggest Success Of The Season
Stealing a base in a big spot can be the difference between winning and losing a game, which can be the difference between winning and losing a series, which can of course be the difference in being able to win a championship.
Great base running still plays in today's day and age of Major League Baseball, and Hamilton certainly provides just that. Chicago did not bring him in for no reason, and over the next 10 days or so, the veteran has at the very least given them a difficult decision to make.
At this point, it would not be any sort of major surprise to see the Cubs consider calling him up and putting him on the playoff roster to at least see what he can do.
