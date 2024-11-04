Chicago Cubs Connected as Possible Fit for Dodgers Star Elite Pitcher
The MLB offseason has begun and two moves have already been decided for the Chicago Cubs.
Cody Bellinger chose to opt into his contract to remain with the Cubs. He will make $27.5 million during the 2025 season. Chicago also decided to part ways with veteran left-hander Drew Smyly, declining his contract option.
Moving forward, the Cubs need to figure out a way to improve their roster enough to become a contender.
A lot of rumors surrounding Chicago have had to do with the front office looking to add another star pitcher. Names like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell have come up as potential targets.
However, there is another name to throw into the mix of players that the Cubs could pursue if they do want to add another big-time starter.
Christian Papillon of Cubbies Crib has suggested that the team should consider pursuing Los Angeles Dodgers' free agent and World Series champion Jack Flaherty.
"Flaherty has been inconsistent in terms of health, as 2024 was his first qualified season since 2019. The Cubs should look to sign Flaherty to a short-term deal with a higher AAV. Such a deal would place trust in Flaherty without taking too much of a risk on his overall longevity."
Would Jack Flaherty Make Sense for the Chicago Cubs?
Now, the question becomes, does a move for Flaherty make sense?
On a short-term deal, it would make a lot of sense. Flaherty was an elite pitcher throughout the entire 2024 campaign. If he can pitch at that level for Chicago, he would help them form arguably the best rotation in baseball.
Flaherty would be joining Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad as the starters. That rotation would be ridiculously good for the Cubs.
During the 2024 MLB season, Flaherty ended up starting in 28 games. He compiled a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 162.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers would be the kind of high-level arm that Chicago has been rumored to be looking to add.
Most fans would prefer to see the Cubs pursue a big bat. Their run production could use a little bit of help.
However, adding an elite arm would certainly make them more dangerous.
Expect to see Chicago get involved in discussions with quite a few free agents. Jed Hoyer wants to get the Cubs back into contention in 2025 and Flaherty would be a solid addition to help them towards that goal.