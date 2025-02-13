Chicago Cubs Evaluating Former Top Outfield Prospect at First Base in Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs have began their Spring Training, and they are looking for somebody to help out at first base for the 2025 season.
According to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs are asking former outfield prospect Alexander Canario to take some reps at the position.
As of right now, Michael Busch is the only true first baseman on the 40-man roster. Chicago traded away Matt Mervis and sent Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, so they lack depth at the position.
There are a few players on the Cubs roster and non-roster invitee list who can play at the corner, but they do not have a lot of experience there.
Jon Berti was signed to a one-year deal, and he is someone who can platoon at first base. The 35-year-old played there for the first time in the postseason last year. He played 25 innings at the position and he did not make any errors. His main experience comes at third base, but that is his worst position in terms of fielding percentage, so that could translate to other side of the diamond as well.
Utility man Nicky Lopez was signed to a minor league contract and given an invite to Spring Training. He has played all over the infield, but has not spent much time at first base. In fact, the Illinois native has played just 18 innings at the position in his entire career. He has done it perfectly with zero errors.
Lopez is generally a very good fielder. His defense is never the issue, but the Cubs do not see him as a first baseman.
Jonathon Long is a non-roster invitee for the Cubs. He was a ninth-round pick out of Long Beach State in 2023. The right-handed hitter has played the most first base of anybody in camp not named Michael Busch. He made 62 starts at first in 2024 and made just one error. The 23-year-old is much better there than third base, so that is most likely where his future is.
Long also swings the bat really well, but he has not played higher than Double-A. He should not be expected to win the backup spot in Spring Training, but it is very realistic for him to start in Triple-A as their starter at the position.
This is where Canario comes into play.
He came up with the Cubs as an outfielder, and he has actually never played the infield.
His bat is very hard to ignore, though.
In 21 Major League games, the right-handed hitter is slashing .286/.333/.524. His first home run was a grand slam in front of the Wrigley Field crowd.
Canario does have some flaws, though.
With his power comes a lot of swing-and-miss. The 24-year-old has a 42.2% strikeout rate in 42 career at-bats in the bigs. In the minor leagues, he has a career 30% strikeout rate. He whiffs a lot, but he is still a very good hitter.
The reason the Cubs are working him out at first base is because he is out of minor league options, so the former international signee either makes the team out of Spring Training, or he has to be put through waivers.
If the latter happens, it is almost certain another team will pick him up.
Chicago has one of the best left fielders in Ian Happ, a very good young player in Pete Crow-Armstrong, and they just traded for Kyle Tucker. Along with them, the North Siders have Seiya Suzuki, and No. 2 prospect Owen Caissie, who is patiently waiting his turn to make an impact in the MLB.
Berti, Lopez and new acquisition Vidal Brujan all play the outfield, as well.
This has created a log jam out there, which is forcing the Cubs to get creative as they try to keep Canario on the team.
The Cubs also have some interest in Justin Turner.
In the past two seasons, the 40-year-old has played a majority of his time at first base. He can play at the hot corner, but his age has forced him to the other side of the field.
Turner has a career .990 fielding percentage at first, so there are no worries with the glove.
But, the two-time All-Star has yet to make a decision on where to sign this offseason, so Chicago is stuck with what they have at the moment.
Canario is a very exciting young player, and the Cubs would love to hang onto a player like him. Because of this, he will be given the chance to prove himself at first base.