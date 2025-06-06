Chicago Cubs Facing Three Tough Pitching Matchups in Massive Series Against Tigers
The Chicago Cubs are off to an incredible start this season, 16 games over .500 and leading the National League Central by five games as they head into what perhaps might be their biggest series of the year.
Given what their strengths and weaknesses are, Chicago is not exactly going to blow anyone away with pitching. Quite the opposite in fact.
Their offense has powered the way through the first third of the season, putting up some historic numbers and helping them claim series after series.
Heading into a weekend series against the team with the best record in baseball on the road against the Detroit Tigers, those pitching weaknesses are about to be magnified.
Cubs at Major Pitching Disadvantage This Weekend Against Tigers
By far the greatest mismatch in the series on the mound comes in the first game on Friday night.
Arguably the best pitcher on the planet in Tarik Skubal takes the mound for Detroit after being moved back a day just to face Chicago. For the Cubs, it's struggling converted reliever Ben Brown, who can't seem to figure out which direction he is going to go as a starter.
Last time out in a shutout victory against the Cincinnati Reds last weekend, Brown tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts. Prior to that outing though, he had an ERA of 6.39 and allowed a combined 16 runs over his previous three starts.
If Brown can give his team a real chance to win on Friday night, it would be an absolutely sensational start to the series.
On Saturday afternoon, Jameson Taillon -- who has been as up and down as they come this season -- takes on right-hander Keider Montero. Taillon has been reliable as of late and lowered his ERA below a 4.0 with three strong starts, while Montero has been the sixth starter for the Tigers and has an ERA of 4.02.
The final game of the series on Sunday afternoon might be the most interesting matchup. Rookie Cade Horton who has started to figure it out and has not looked overwhelmed at the start of his career, takes the hill for Chicago.
For Detroit, it's up and down veteran Jack Flaherty, who has lowered his ERA to a mark of 3.72 after a string of strong starts.
Though the matchups for the Cubs are difficult and it will be tough to leave the Motor City with a series in hand, none of them are insurmountable.
This is a wonderful opportunity for Chicago to demonstrate to the rest of baseball that they are not to be trifled with as the Cubs and Tigers take center stage for a huge three-game set.
First pitch on Friday night is at 6:10 p.m. CST.