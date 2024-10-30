Chicago Cubs Fan Favorite Reminisces About What Winning World Series Meant
With the World Series in full throttle, it's hard for many Chicago Cubs fans to not get reminiscent about hoisting the trophy back in 2016.
That is also exactly what is happening with former members of that team. In talking to Noah Furtado of The Athletic, former Cubs catcher and manager David Ross gave an emotional answer on what he thinks back to when thinking back to the Fall Classic with Chicago and the ensuing trip to the White House.
"Michelle Obama starts crying, telling you stories about watching Cubs games, running home and watching with her dad, who was no longer with us," said Ross to Furtado. "That’s the kind of stuff that makes you feel special and like a champion — different. You don’t get those until you win it all and you hear people’s memories of the moment that it happened, and what they were thinking and why they were thinking and who they were thinking of.”
The entirety of that season had to be an interesting experience for Ross given the circumstances surrounding what was his second World Series ring.
He was 39 years old and entering his 15th season in the Major Leagues. The Georgia native had won his first championship a few years back with the Boston Red Sox and had essentially become a player/coach at that point of his career.
Though he didn't play in every game of the postseason, he was instrumental in the eventual victory. He his a one-run shot in game seven, which Chicago would go on to win 8-7.
He was a fan-favorite because of his attitude and personality, but was able to step up at the plate when it mattered most.
Though he was only with the Cubs for the final two years of his career, it proved to be an instrumental time for Ross.
After retiring from his playing days, he was back in Chicago just a few years later when he was named the manager ahead of the 2020 campaign.
His time in that role peaked during his first year when the Cubs managed to win the NL central, but got swept in the Wild Card by the Miami Marlins.
Ross finally had a winning season again in 2023, but another consecutive year without making into the playoffs left the front office to move on.
They shocked the baseball world by luring Craig Counsell over from the Milwaukee Brewers and that spelled the end of Ross' time in Chicago.
His time as a player, though, will always be remember for the great memories it produced.