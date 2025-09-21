Chicago Cubs Game Today (9/21/25): Preview, Start Time, Pitchers & How to Watch
The Chicago Cubs are hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds as they wrap up a four-game series on Sunday at Great American Ballpark.
Chicago (88-67) hasn’t won a game since clinching its playoff berth on Wednesday and the Cubs still have not clinched the top wild card berth. The Reds (79-76) are a game behind the New York Mets for the final wild card berth so they’re still in the hunt to make the playoffs, making Sunday’s game vital to a potential tie for the berth.
The Cubs return home after the game to wrap up the regular season with a six-game homestand. Chicago will host the New York Mets Tuesday-Thursday and then the St. Louis Cardinals Friday-Sunday in preparation for their first postseason in five seasons. The Cubs hope to be hosting a wild card series at Wrigley Field.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
Game Day: Sunday, Sept. 21
Game Time: 12:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds), MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WLW 700 (Reds)
Where: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (10-6, 3.93)
Taillon has been getting into a nice groove since his return from injury. In his second start since his activation, he tossed six innings of scoreless baseball against Pittsburgh, as he allowed two hits and two walks against three strikeouts. He’s won two of his last three starts, dating back to Aug. 24, and is 3-3 in his last seven starts. In 21 starts and 116.2 innings he’s struck out 86 and walked 25 while allowing batters to hit .230 against him. He also has a 1.09 WHIP.
Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.88)
Abbott is rounding out a solid third season for the Reds. His .288 ERA would be a career best assuming it doesn’t balloon down the stretch. It’s nearly a point better than a season ago. He’s set career highs in strikeouts (143) and starts (27) this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him, which is a career low. He lost his last start, which came against St. Louis. The Cardinals roughed him up for eight hits and three earned runs in 4.2 innings as he took the loss. He’s looking for a bounce-back.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return Sept. 14): Manager Craig Counsell said Caissie is still experiencing concussion symptoms, to the point where he may not return in the regular season.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker has been sent to Florida to continue work on his injured calf this week. He has begun running again.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Trending toward returning when he’s eligible next week.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): Will rejoin the Cubs for the final homestand.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Wild Trade Prediction Sees Roster Shake Up by Dealing Fan Favorite Star
Cubs Resurgent Slugger Shockingly Predicted To Be Traded This Offseason
Cubs Second Baseman Nico Hoerner On Verge Of Increasingly Rare Feat