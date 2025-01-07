Chicago Cubs Linked to Two Moves That Would Make Them World Series Contenders
The Chicago Cubs have looked for ways to improve their rotation and bullpen this winter. They've made moves, but the Cubs are still a few players away from being World Series contenders.
As currently constructed, Chicago shouldn't be viewed as much more than perhaps favorites in a weak National League Central. Even that may be pushing it.
With players still available to fix the Cubs rotation and bullpen, the time is now to get a deal done.
Chicago has money to spend, and at some point, the ownership and front office need to go all in. There wasn't any reason to have made the moves they did this winter not add on top of that.
Enos Sarris of The Athletic believes so, too. He, and many others, want to see the Cubs go all in and give the fans what they want.
He proposed the idea of signing the two best arms available, urging them to land Tanner Scott and Jack Flaherty.
"But Chicago cleared some payroll in the Cody Bellinger deal and isn’t anywhere near the luxury tax or even its final 2024 payroll. Instead of relying on the maybes, the Cubs should go get the best stuff left on the market and sign Tanner Scott to a three-year deal — even if that isn’t how they’ve done business in the bullpen recently. They’ve been a bottom-third bullpen over the past three years, time to change it up and spend on a reliever. Heck, why not sign Jack Flaherty and solve two problems with money?"
Flaherty had a bounce-back campaign in 2024, putting himself in an excellent position to get paid. His decision has taken a bit longer than some expected, but predictions had him around $100 million.
Scott is holding up the reliever market, which makes sense, considering he's the top one available. Some expect him to get a deal worth $50 to $60 million.
AAV would be the important part for Chicago. If Flaherty signed a four or five-year deal, while Scott comes in at three to four seasons, that AAV would be something the Cubs could pay.
There would still be a need for another bat, but that doesn't seem too important to Chicago's front office. The Cubs' offense was horrendous for parts of the last campaign, and while pitching wins championships, the unit has to be better if they want a chance at a World Series.
Still, that doesn't mean they shouldn't sign Flaherty and Scott if the opportunity presents itself.