Chicago Cubs Ownership Will Determine if Team Can Be Legitimate Contenders
The Chicago Cubs have been playing some great baseball this season, owning a 41-26 record entering play on June 11.
They currently hold a solid lead in the National League Central over the St. Louis Cardinals, cementing their status as one of the best teams in the MLB.
However, they aren’t the first team that many people mention when discussing the legitimate contenders for the World Series.
That may surprise some people, especially since they have the most prolific offense in baseball, averaging 5.58 runs per game and ranking near the top of so many statistics.
A legitimate NL MVP candidate resides in their lineup with center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. He and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki made history with their run production through the first part of the season.
Right fielder Kyle Tucker made history of his own with his incredible production at the plate.
The rest of the lineup has followed suit, with several teammates producing at elite levels with the bat.
However, there is one glaring difference between the Cubs and some of the other contenders around the league: ownership.
Despite adding Tucker to the mix this winter, Chicago slashed its payroll. It was a shocking decision, especially knowing they only had one guaranteed year of the All-Star slugger being on their team before he hits free agency.
That begs the question: will the front office be given the opportunity to upgrade the team’s roster ahead of the trade deadline to cement their status as contenders?
“So will Hoyer, who is in a contract year, be given the chance to get the Cubs to where they need to be for a potential deep postseason run? Cubs fans surely hope so, and we all know how much manager Craig Counsell loves ‘out getters,’” wrote Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required).
Could the lack of offseason spending have been done on purpose so that moves could be made during the year that would increase payroll?
It is certainly possible, and will be worth keeping an eye on.
The Cubs could use some help on the pitching staff, despite currently ranking ninth in the MLB with a 3.65 ERA.
They could use a front-end starter and the bullpen, which has been patched together nicely throughout the campaign again, would benefit greatly from an established late-game reliever being added.
Things could look drastically different in Chicago in a few months, with so many prominent pieces of the organization operating on expiring contracts.
