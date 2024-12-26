Chicago Cubs Projected Rotation for Next Season Is Among Best in Baseball
The Chicago Cubs were always going to look to add pitching this winter whether it be via trade or free agency, but most of the reporting indicated they were never going to be in on the bidding for the top of the market free agents like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.
Though it's disappointing, it's not all that surprising given the method of operation for Cubs offseason roster building. While fans in Wrigleyville didn't wake up with a new ace underneath their Christmas tree and probably aren't getting one in the New Year either, there's still a ton of reason to be optimistic on the prospect of Chicago having one of the better rotations in baseball.
Understandably, everyone wants the major splash in the rotation. But the numbers from 2024 - a 3.77 ERA from their starters that tied for fifth-best in baseball - don't point to a desperate need for someone new. Jed Hoyer is staying the course and re-tooling the rotation rather than the overhaul additions that some wanted. Factoring in possible trades and additions, here is the projected five-man rotation to start the 2025 season:
Opening Day Starter: LHP Justin Steele
After a breakout 2023 season that saw Steele finish fifth in National League Cy Young voting, he was named last year's Opening Day starter. He responded with another great year and a 3.07 ERA over 24 starts. With the Cubs seeming determined to build their rotation around Steele, there's no reason to think he won't be the Opening Day starter once again, assuming he's healthy and there's no shocking huge addition from now until then (cough cough Roki Sasaki).
No. 2: LHP Shota Imanaga
While Chicago may like to mix up the top of their rotation without two consecutive lefties, Steele and Imanaga are without a question the two best arms on the team. Imanaga had a spectacular debut season after coming over last year from Japan, posting a 2.91 ERA over 29 starts, being named an All-Star and finishing in the top-five for both NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young voting. Under team control for three more years, Imanaga is going to be a huge part of this rotation for years to come.
No. 3: RHP Javier Assad
Normally, this spot would be occupied by Jameson Taillon. But this projection also accounts for trades, and Taillon feels likely to be traded between now and the start of the season. Assad joined the rotation full time for the first time in his career and was solid over his 29 starts. With a 3.73 ERA in his one lone season exclusively as a starter, there's reason for optimism that the 27-year-old can develop further into a dependable No. 3 behind Steele and Imanaga.
No. 4: LHP Matthew Boyd
Despite his lengthy injury history, the Cubs like the upside of Boyd enough to hand him a two-year deal this offseason worthy up to $30 million. It's not a contract you give out if you don't expect him to be a serious part of the rotation, so it's a safe bet that Boyd is going to be one of the top-five to begin the season. Boyd's numbers in 2024 were a small sample size with just eight starts, but he was very effective with a 2.72 ERA with an impressive strikeout rate in addition to a dominant postseason showing for the Cleveland Guardians with a 0.75 ERA over four appearances and three starts.
No. 5: RHP Ben Brown
Brown being a righty gives him an edge here over fellow youngster Jordan Wicks with three left-handed starters already factoring in. Making 15 appearances and eight starts in his debut 2024 season, Brown posted a 3.58 ERA with 64 strikeouts in just over 55 innings pitched. Brown is far from a guarantee to keep the job if he gets it with guys like top pitching prospect Cade Horton waiting in the wings, but chances are he gets the first crack at it to at least begin the season.