These Chicago Cubs Players Are Most Likely To Get Trade Next Year
It's clear the Chicago Cubs are "going for it" in 2025 after four straight years of missing the playoffs.
After acquiring Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Astros, they turned around and shipped Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, making them one of the most active teams this winter before even taking into account the signings they have also made.
More moves could still be coming for the Cubs with increased payroll flexibility since Bellinger's contract is off their books, but even if nothing else is done this offseason, they have positioned themselves to be competitive in the NL Central where they should be considered favorites.
However, with how active Chicago has been on the trade market already, they could have their eye on doing more in 2025, especially if they are underperforming.
With that in mind, here are the Cubs players most likely to be traded next year.
Jameson Taillon
The right-hander was supposed to be a key piece of this rotation when he signed a $68 million deal ahead of the 2023 season, and while he rebounded nicely this past campaign with a 3.27 ERA and 122 ERA+ following the 4.84 ERA and 88 ERA+ in his debut, he could be another move made to relieve some salary.
Jameson Taillon would have suitors if he's put on the trade block and is performing well, and while trading him would seem counterintuitive for a team looking to compete in 2025, they also have a plethora of options they can turn to like Ben Brown, Jordan Wicks and their top pitching prospect Cade Horton.
Seiya Suzuki
It should be pointed out that Chicago doesn't seem willing to deal the Japanese slugger before his contract is up, but the fact still remains that Tucker's addition will move Seiya Suzuki into being the primary designated hitter, something he doesn't want to do consistently.
Things could get to the point where Suzuki is ready to waive his no-trade clause so the Cubs can look for a place where he can play in the outfield everyday, and if that's the case, he will certainly draw suitors around the league since he continues to get better on offense every year since he's come to the United States.
He probably won't get moved since it would take a lot for that to happen, but considering the crowded outfield and interest other teams would have, he's definitely one of the most likely players who could be on the move.
Nico Hoerner
Rumors about Chicago trading Nico Hoerner has had a lot of steam this offseason, but it seems like they are content with holding onto him in 2025.
That is unless another club is desperate for a quality second baseman.
Hoerner has been good for the Cubs, but not great, winning a Gold Glove Award for his defense but only putting up a 100 OPS+ that is right on the league average.
He could improve his offensive output since it's still early in his career, but after six years of experience - three where he was a full-time guy - there hasn't been much to suggest that is going to happen.
With No. 5 prospect James Triantos reaching Triple-A last season and owning a career slash line of .289/.349/.417 with 24 homers, 104 extra-base hits and 169 RBI across his 336 minor league games, Chicago could be ready to give him a shot and trade Hoerner to boost other areas of their roster.