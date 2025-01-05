Chicago Cubs Reportedly 'In the Mix' To Sign Top Free Agent Pitcher Remaining
The Chicago Cubs were always likely to add pitching to the roster both in their starting rotation and bullpen.
To this point, the only notable moves the Cubs have made in either department were a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for reliever Eli Morgan as well as signing starter Matthew Boyd on a two-year deal.
Both players could wind up making a huge impact, but they certainly weren't the high-profile acquisitions fans were hoping for entering the winter.
Chicago not being in on the top guys like Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried didn't come as much of a shock, but thus far, they haven't been in on the second tier, either.
Sean Manaea remained with the New York Mets, Nathan Eovaldi re-signed with the Texas Rangers, and Yusei Kikuchi wound up with the Los Angeles Angles.
But there's one arm still available who was considered to be one of the best options even before most of the market signed; Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Jack Flaherty.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Cubs remain in the mix to acquire the right-hander.
"A number of other teams also remain in the mix for Flaherty including the Giants, Blue Jays, Tigers and Cubs," he wrote.
The mention of Chicago by the insider came after qualifying his belief that the Baltimore Orioles were the favorites, but with the Orioles agreeing to terms on Friday on a $15 million deal with Charlie Morton, they very well could be out of the equation.
Flaherty was sensational in 2024, especially before being traded by the Detroit Tigers.
Posting career numbers over his first 18 starts prior to being traded to the Dodgers, Flaherty finished the year with a 3.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 162 innings pitched.
He would make a wonderful addition to an already strong rotation with the Cubs.
It's worth noting it seems like they have a realistic shot at landing Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, who is expected to sign between Jan. 15 when the international amateur signing period begins and Jan. 23 when his window for negotiating with MLB teams ends.
Chicago spending money on Flaherty - who seems to be looking for a five-year deal - until they know for certain they aren't getting Sasaki is unlikely.
All that to say, if Flaherty signs a deal over the next week for a lucrative AAV, it would be a major shock to see it wind up being the Cubs. But if Chicago receives word from Sasaki that he'll be going elsewhere, perhaps the pursuit for Flaherty can turn into all hands on deck.