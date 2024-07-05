Chicago Cubs Reportedly Won't Commit to One Role at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are eight games under .500 and are reaching the point of the season where they have to decide how to move forward.
As Jim Bowden of The Athletic answered a group of questions surrounding the upcoming MLB trade deadline, the mindset of the Chicago decision makers was a key issue brought up.
While it seems that they feel good about the roster, they will be hesitant in making any 'win-now' moves for rental players. If they trade for someone, they want it to be someone that can be a long-term solution to a problem.
"I doubt they sell at the trade deadline," said Bowden. "In fact, if they have an opportunity to improve the bullpen, upgrade offensively at catcher and add a middle-of-the-order bat, I think they will. At the same time, I do not see a scenario in which they will trade any of their top-tier prospects for a short-term gain."
Sitting six games back in the NL Wild Card and completely out of the race in the Central, it makes sense as to why they would be hesitant to make any moves specifically to try and race back into things this season.
Heavily talked about moves like Elias Diaz or Jack Flaherty wouldn't make much sense, as their contracts expire at the end of the season.
A move for someone like Luis Robert Jr. could still be in the cards, though, as he's around through the end of 2025 and could provide them a early start on a new contract.
Any move for a contract that would last past this season makes sense.
As much as not renting doesn't mean that they won't make any moves at all, selling doesn't mean that a Cody Bellinger trade is suddenly out the window either.
Moving Bellinger might be a necessity if they have an idea that he might decline his player option and head into unrestricted free agency after the year, which is looking like the most likely outcome.
Teams might be unwilling to trade much for an expensive player that will only be around for half of a season, but getting something is better than nothing. If they don't feel like they're going to compete, finding a suitor should be a top goal at the deadline.