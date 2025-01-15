Chicago Cubs Set Player Reporting Dates for Spring Training in Mesa
Last year the Chicago Cubs got the manager they wanted. This offseason they got the outfielder that they needed.
Now the Cubs will see if they can put it all together and finally get over the hump and get back in the playoffs.
On Tuesday Major League Baseball announced the reporting dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for all 30 teams, as the Cubs prepare to head for spring training in Mesa, Ariz., next month.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 9, while position players will report on Feb. 14.
The Cubs are reporting to spring training earlier than usual because they will open the regular season in Tokyo against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19.
The Cubs’ rotation looks relatively the same as a year ago, with Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga at the top. The Cubs also return Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown. Chicago signed Matthew Boyd to a free-agent contract and also brought in Colin Rea, who used to pitch for the Cubs’ rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago still needs to find a closer and Porter Hodge will get first crack at the job after taking it over late last season. One new reliever, Cody Poteet, came to the Cubs in the Cody Bellinger deal, which shipped the outfielder to the New York Yankees.
To replace Bellinger, the Cubs traded for Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. He's in his final year of team control but the Cubs thought well enough of him to deal third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski to the Astros.
In the infield, Chicago expects back first baseman Michael Busch, second baseman Nico Hoerner and shortstop Dansby Swanson. At third base, the Cubs are hoping their top prospect, Matt Shaw, is ready to make his MLB debut with Paredes out the door.
With Bellinger gone, the center field job now belongs to Pete Crow-Armstrong, already considered one of the best young defensive players in the game. Tucker is slated to be the right fielder while Gold Glover Ian Happ will man left field. Seiya Suzuki will be a fourth outfielder and a potential trade piece later this season.
The Cubs start their spring training schedule on Feb. 20 against the Dodgers. After the Dodgers series in Tokyo, the Cubs continue the regular season at Arizona on March 27. The Cubs host San Diego to open the home schedule on April 4.