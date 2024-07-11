Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Sign Intriguing Veteran Outfielder

The Chicago Cubs have signed an intriguing veteran outfielder to a minor league contract.

Feb 26, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Trayce Thompson (43) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Feb 26, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Trayce Thompson (43) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs have started finding some success over their last six games. In those outings, the Cubs have gone 5-1 and are slowly starting to look like a team that is figuring things out.

With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, Chicago is starting to win at the right time. If their recent success continues, the team could work its way back into being potential buyers rather than sellers.

Keeping that in mind, the Cubs made a roster move at the outfield position.

According to a report from Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Chicago has signed veteran outfielder Trayce Thompson to a minor league contract. He will start with the Iowa Cubs.

After being recently released by the New York Mets, Thompson comes back to join the Chicago organization, a place he has previously played.

In 2024 at the Triple-A level, Thompson has played in 63 games. He has hit .230/.307/.500 to go along with 16 home runs and 44 RBI.

More than likely, Thompson will stick at the Triple-A level for awhile. He would be a piece that could be an option to come up to the majors if the Cubs have an injury and opt for a player with experience rather than one of their young talents.

While this is not a major move by any stretch, it does add decent veteran depth. Thompson has played in 369 career major league comes, batting .212/.300/.411 and has hit 45 home runs and chipped in 126 RBI.

Thompson may not end up being a big pickup, but he does add more depth for the organization as a whole.

