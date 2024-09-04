Chicago Cubs Top 100 Prospects Rankings Swell to Six Players
It took a month for Baseball America to increase the number of Top 100 prospects in the Chicago Cubs organization from four to six as the site released its September rankings on Tuesday.
The new top 100 prospects are catcher Moises Ballesteros, who is now ranked No. 66, and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, who is now No. 79. Like the other four Top 100 prospects, all six are playing at Triple-A Iowa.
Ballesteros, a 20-year-old prospect who was named the franchise’s top midseason prospect by Baseball America, is at his second affiliate this season. He participated in the MLB Futures Game’s inaugural skills competition.
In 100 minor-league games he’s slashed .291/.362/.490/.852 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI. He’s putting up career numbers across the board and putting himself in line for a potential Major League promotion if the Cubs don’t address the catching position in the offseason.
Alcantara is a 22-year-old who, liked by Ballesteros, was an international signee. He's been in professional baseball since 2019 and this season he has put together his third consistent productive offensive season.
He has slashed .271//345/.412/.757 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI. He already has his third straight season with at least 10 home runs and 50 RBI in a minor-league season. He should be a player for a rotation role in the majors next year.
The Cubs did see some movement among the four players that were part of the August rankings, beginning with pitcher Cade Horton, who dropped from No. 35 to No. 44. Third baseman Matt Shaw dropped a bit, from No. 41 to No. 45. Outfielder Owen Caissie also dropped from No. 48 to No. 54, while shortstop Jefferson Rojas dropped from No. 53 to No. 59.
Players in Baseball America’s rankings were considered based on long-term MLB impact and allowances for the risk of falling short of that ceiling.
Horton was Chicago’s first-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma. He rose quickly through the system and was with Triple-A Iowa earlier this season before an injury put him on the shelf. He won’t be available until 2025 but he is now considered a potential rotation option for the Cubs.
The 22-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 4.46 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 13 walks in 34.1 innings.
Shaw, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2023, started the season with Double-A Tennessee and was later promoted to Iowa. He’s batting .275/.376/.464/.840 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI.
Caissie has been at Iowa all season and is slashing .278/.378/.473/.851 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI.
Rojas has been at High-A South Bend all season and is slashing .245/.310/.336/.646 with six home runs and 47 RBI.