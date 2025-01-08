Chicago Cubs Trade Idea Would Add Bonafide Ace From San Diego Padres
Unless the Chicago Cubs win the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes or sign Jack Flaherty in free agency, they might have to make a trade to find an ace-caliber arm.
The rotation and bullpen look better than they did a season ago, and that's a step in the right direction for a Cubs team that wants to compete in the National League Central.
There has to be another move or two for them to be true contenders, but on paper, this is a better roster than it was in 2024.
If Chicago managed to trade for another quality starter, things could be on the way up. With arguably the best farm system in Major League Baseball, the Cubs have to feel pretty confident about getting a deal done for nearly any player that becomes available.
The issue, however, is that unless Chicago is willing to take another player on a one-year deal, there aren't many options available.
Luis Castillo is one of them, but is he an ace at this stage of his career?
Probably not.
With Kyle Tucker set to hit free agency next winter, it's something the Cubs have to consider. The last thing they want is for their two best players to leave less than 12 months after acquiring them.
But that's the name of the game for a team that wants to compete, and just like many other top ball clubs around the league, Chicago has to be willing to take a risk.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports proposed a trade idea that would land them Dylan Cease, a bonafide ace set to hit free agency next offseason.
"If the Padres must cut payroll to make moves, trading [Luis] Arraez and/or Cease is a straightforward way to do it. Both are a year away from free agency and projected for $14 million or so through arbitration. Trading either guy would clear money and also bring back talent, particularly Cease ... One year of control means Cease's market will be limited to contenders. The Astros, Cubs, Mets, and Orioles are obvious fits."
Cease pitched on the other side of town for most of his professional career, so he knows the area, and while that isn't a necessity, it doesn't hurt.
His numbers are tough to evaluate in some sense.
When he was at his best in 2022, he was arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Cease finished second in the AL Cy Young voting with a 2.20 ERA.
The Georgia native followed that up with a 4.58 ERA, but bounced back in 2024 with a 3.47 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 189 1/3 innings.
His body of work suggests he's among the top starters in the game, and the Cubs would love to add that to their staff.