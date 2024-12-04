Chicago Cubs Trade Proposal Would Land Mason Miller and More for Prospect Haul
The Chicago Cubs have already made marginal moves to their bullpen this winter, and according to recent reports, they're looking to do even more.
The bullpen seems to be the focus of the front office in the early stages of the offseason, an area that certainly needed to be improved.
Depending on how much money the Cubs plan to spend in free agency, they'll have many options.
If they are looking for cheaper relievers, the type of players they've targeted so far, trading for one might be the better option.
Mason Miller of the Athletics has been a hot name on the trade front over the past 12 months, but they don't have much reason to move him.
Not that the Athletics plan to compete for a World Series anytime soon, but they eventually have to start competing again, right?
Miller doesn't hit free agency until 2030, and while the Athletics have made questionable moves, it's tough to find a scenario where they'd move him unless the package was too good to pass up.
In a proposed trade to land the rising star, Jacob Mountz of FanSided put together a deal that could be enough to interest the Athletics. His deal would send Moises Ballesteros, Pedro Ramirez, and Brandon Birdsell for Miller and catcher Shea Langeliers.
"Having come across a miserable stretch, the Oakland (now Sacramento) Athletics are in desperate need of a rebuild. Forst seems stubborn on keeping Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday, but if the A's are going to succeed sometime soon, they will need to part with at least a few valuable pieces such as these two. Mason Miller is the most sought-after bullpen arm in baseball. In his first full year as a reliever, the flamethrowing closer finished the season with a 2.49 ERA and a mind blowing 104 strikeouts through 65 innings."
Langeliers would be another intriguing piece.
The Cubs need a long-term answer at catcher, and he'd give them just that, however, he doesn't hit free agency until 2029, so the Athletics would be giving up two very valuable big league players under club control for three prospects.
It's impossible to count out the Athletics making any trade, but they have to sell tickets.
With a planned move to Las Vegas eventually, Langeliers and Miller could be selling points.
It sounds crazy that a reliever and catcher would sell tickets, but Miller throws 100-plus MPH in his sleep, and Langeliers is coming off a campaign with 29 home runs.
If the Athletics would accept this trade, Chicago should get on the phone.