Chicago Cubs Trade Their Recently DFA'd Rookie Infielder, Get Cash in Return
Finances are always at the top of mind for the Chicago Cubs during the offseason.
While the team has made moves to improve the roster this winter, it hasn't come via free agency.
The front office has done a good job being aggressive and acquiring star players in trades who can help this team win in 2025 and make a real push to finish atop the NL Central and get into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Meanwhile, the ownership group is enjoying seeing their payroll get slashed.
More money is coming back to the Cubs after their most recent trade saw them move recently designated for assignment infielder Luis Vazquez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.
The 25-year-old made his Major League debut last season and appeared in 11 games, going just 1-for-12 with an RBI and six strikeouts. He was mainly used as a defensive sub at shortstop and third base, but also got an inning at second.
Chicago DFA'd him to make room on their 40-man roster after Jon Berti officially signed his deal.
Entering the spring, the veteran seems poised to operate in a super utilityman role, playing across multiple infield positions and subbing in the outfield as needed.
Vazquez, once touted as the Cubs' best defensive infield prospect, will now get an opportunity with a new franchise to see what he can do, albeit in a similarly crowded positional situation.
As far as the newfound cash is concerned, that could potentially be used to make their final move of the winter.
Still linked to Alex Bregman at this stage of the offseason, Chicago reportedly is also weighing the possibility of adding another bullpen arm to strengthen that unit even further before the upcoming campaign begins.