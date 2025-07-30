Cubs Pursuit of MacKenzie Gore Slows As Trade Discussions Hit Snag

Inside The Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are really looking to bolster their starting lineup before the trade deadline.

The Chicago Cubs are in a heated battle with the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central and with the trade deadline approaching they are trying to address their biggest weakness, the depth of their starting pitchers.

If they were able to acquire at least an additional two starters it could really impact their race to the postseason.

Jesse Rogers from ESPN had an inside look on some of the stars that they are looking to acquire before tomorrow and that includes the Washington Nationals' MacKenzie Gore. Gore has been arguably the best starter for the Nationals this season even though he is 4-10 in his 21 games. He has posted a 3.52 ERA with 144 strikeouts while only walking 44.

However, it appears that the asking price is simply too high. Washington is appearing unwilling to make a deal unless the Cubs part with third baseman, Matt Shaw, which was reported on by Kiley McDaniel.

Shaw is one of their up-and-coming talents as he only made his major league debut this season. The former first round pick has 25 RBIs and six homers this season slashing .223/.291/.355.

That slash line wouldn't make one think that he shouldn't be in trade negotiations. However, the last 15 games he has really started to find his swing and has brought all of his averages up to a slash mark of .295/.304/.636.

Rogers stated that Gore is not the only one on their radar. Even though they would rather get some young talent, they are willing to look at veterans for a short term commitment to help their chances for their postseason push.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team they are talking to for one of their more reliable starters: Merrill Kelly. The 37-year-old righty is 9-6 this season with a 3.22 ERA and 121 strikeouts.

The trade deadline is coming quickly and expect the Cubs to make some serious moves as the knife fight for the division title is in full swing.

