Cubs NL Playoff Magic Number Falls Even After Losing to Rays
The Chicago Cubs feted Anthony Rizzo on Saturday, but they were unable to give their long-time first baseman a win on the day he retired.
The Cubs (84-64) lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, at Wrigley Field, putting a temporary hold on their march toward clinching a National League wild card playoff berth. Rizzo enjoyed his day. In fact, he came close to catching Moises Ballesteros’ first career home run while sitting with Cubs fans in the stands.
Chicago and its fans left Wrigley Field a bit unfulfilled, but the Cubs still had a magic number of seven to claim a playoff berth. Other factors got them closer to clinching that berth, even with the win.
Cubs Playoff Magic Number
In the NL Central race, the Milwaukee Brewers — the first team in either league to clinch a playoff berth — beat St. Louis, 9-8, to cut its magic number to clinch the division to eight.
While the Cubs were unable to cut the magic number on their own, they waited to see what San Francisco would do on the west coast. The Giants are the first team out of the wild card playoff and if they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the number would drop to six. The Giants lost late, helping the Cubs get a little bit closer.
Meanwhile, the New York Mets lost again, this time to the Texas Rangers. That loss didn’t do anything for Chicago’s magic number. But it helped Chicago maintain its 8.5-game lead over the final wild card spot, reinforcing the Cubs’ lead in the race.
The Cubs are trying to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when they won the NL Central title during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. That ended a run of five playoff berths in six seasons, which included the 2016 World Series title, the franchise’s first championship in more than a century.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 6
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 14
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 14, vs. Tampa Bay; Sept. 15-17, at Pittsburgh; Sept. 18-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 13)
Chicago Cubs: 84-64 (8.5 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 81-68 (5.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 76-73 (last wild card berth)
San Francisco Giants: 75-73 (0.5 games behind final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 74-73 (1.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 91-58
Chicago Cubs: 84-64 (6.5 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 8
Brewers Games Remaining: 13
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 14, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 16-18, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 19-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs vs Rays Preview (9/14/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
Cubs Star Owen Caissie in MLB Concussion Protocol After Collision with Wall
Anthony Rizzo Nearly Catches Moises Ballesteros’ First Home Run With Cubs
Anthony Rizzo Wore Special Chicago Cubs Jersey For His Retirement Ceremony