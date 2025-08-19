Cubs Announce Three Pitching Roster Moves Ahead of Brewers Doubleheader
The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers were supposed to play a doubleheader on Monday night to kick off a massive five-game series between the National League Central rivals.
Alas, the weather got in the way of that occurring. The Brewers won Game 1 7-0, but the nightcap was postponed. They will now be playing that doubleheader today, starting at 2:20 pm ET at Wrigley Field.
Matthew Boyd will be taking the mound for the Cubs. He will be opposed by Chad Patrick for Milwaukee. Game 2, which is scheduled for 8:05 pm ET, will feature the return of Jameson Taillon to the mound for Chicago. He will face off against the resurgent Brandon Woodruff, who has been dominant in his return from injury.
Just as was the case on Monday, when the Cubs made several changes to their pitching staff in anticipation of playing a doubleheader and activating Taillon, the same is being done today. They announced three pitching changes on their official X account. Joining the club this time is Tom Cosgrove.
A left-handed pitcher, his career got off to a stellar start with the San Diego Padres in 2023. He appeared in 54 games and registered a sterling 1.75 ERA across 51.1 innings with 41 strikeouts. His 242 ERA+ and 3.70 FIP were both very solid as well.
Cubs Option Luke Little, Gavin Hollowell After Monday Outings
Alas, the wheels fell off in 2024. Cosgrove had an 11.66 ERA across 18 appearances and 14.2 innings pitched. His ERA+ plummeted to 36 and he had a FIP of 5.83. This will be his second stint with the Cubs in 2025.
He made two appearances earlier in the campaign. On April 29, he threw two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Against the New York Mets on May 9, he threw two more innings, giving up one earned run.
With Cosgrove joining the bullpen Tuesday, other moves had to made to accommodate the addition. Luke Little, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, is being optioned back to the minor leagues. He worked two innings in relief on Monday, throwing 42 pitches.
Likely unavailable to pitch on a day Chicago will be playing at least 18 innings, it made sense that he was sent down for a fresh arm. The same sentiment can be used for Gavin Hollowell. Like Little, he was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
He also threw two innings during the blowout loss on Monday and struggled. He allowed three hits and issued four walks, resulting in four earned runs being charged against him. Prior to that outing, Hollowell had actually been throwing well. He had allowed only one earned run in 7.1 innings heading into the game against the Brewers.
