Cubs Boss Gives Concerning Update On Injury Status of Star Closer Daniel Palencia
The Chicago Cubs, like any other team, have dealt with a number of injuries during the marathon that is a full season in Major League Baseball.
Lately, though, they have started to pile up a bit, and it's happening at the worst possible time ahead of what the Cubs hope is a deep playoff run this October.
One of the most significant was star closer Daniel Palencia over this past weekend following a blown save against the Washington Nationals. Following that ugly blown save, Palencia grimaced badly after another pitch and looked to be in some serious pain, at which point he was pulled from the game and sent virtually immediately for testing.
Given the nature of what the injury looked like, it was not a surprise to hear that Chicago placed Palencia on the injured list with the shoulder issue. What is a bit jarring though is how the team and manager Craig Counsell have talked about the closer since.
Cubs Unsure if Palencia Will Return This Season From Injury
"I don’t think I know the answer to that question right now," Counsell said via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required) when asked if Palencia will be back this season. "We put him on the injured list. We’re going to take these three days to treat him. And then Friday in Chicago, we’ll probably have a better idea what direction this is going to go."
If Palencia is indeed out for the year, it leaves Chicago with a conundrum at the back of their bullpen and at least for now, likely moves Brad Keller into the role of closer.
How Palencia Has Fared This Season For Cubs
Palencia for stretches this year has been absolutely brilliant in order to stake his claim on the closer role. Lately though, it hasn't been so great, and a potential mechanical issue could explain the injury as well. Over his last 12 appearances, the 25-year-old had posted an ERA of 8.68 with a 2.25 WHIP, simply looking like a different version of himself.
Over the first half of the season before the All-Star break, Palencia made 33 appearances with a 1.57 ERA and 0.87 WHIP, converting on 12 of his 13 save attempts and striking out 39 compared to just 11 walks. Whether or not it was the current injury developing over the last month that has contributed to his cold streak cannot be known, but it seems Palencia may be lost regardless.
Chicago will not bring him back if they don't feel comfortable that he can perform when given the ball in what likely would be a big moment. It certainly seems like Palencia has a tough road to climb if he's going to get back on the mound this season.
