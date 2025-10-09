Cubs Confirm Game 4 Starter vs Brewers With Redemption On The Line
The stakes could not be higher going into game four of the National League Divisional Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers currently have a 2-1 lead and it is do-or-die for the Cubs.
The first two games of this series were disastrous outings by the starting rotation. The Brewers got hot early and the Cubs found themselves in a massive hole that they couldn't get out of and, unfortunately, it started with Matthew Boyd in the opener.
Boyd was yanked off of the mound before the first inning was even over after allowing six runs on four hits. Now, Boyd has the weight of the season resting on his shoulders in this elimination game after Jameson Taillon was the only one to keep the Brewers bats under control to force this game four.
Taillon got the job done as he has been the consistent arm that the Cubs needed this postseason, but now it's time for Boyd to do the same to keep this season alive. If the team is going to force a game five, it starts with him.
What Boyd Needs to Do for the Cubs
Boyd's memory needs to be incredibly short. It is crucial that the opener is not on his mind and was wiped clean from his brain days ago. The 34-year-old is a veteran and is back on his home mound at Wrigley Field, which is where he performed brilliantly against the Padres in the wild card round just a week ago.
When he took the mound against the Padres he was able to finish over four innings. The Cubs used a significant portion of their bullpen the last few games with the disastrous starts from their rotation and the team will need him to stay out there as long as possible.
MORE: Massive NLDS Game 4 Between Cubs And Brewers Gets New Start Time
Boyd has pitched his best at Wrigley, and hopefully it'll be like riding a bike when he gets out there to start game 4. Cubs fans are incredible at home and will support him 100%. Today is his time to shine.
The Cubs have a chance to win this elimination game if Boyd can do what he has done all year at Wrigley. It will come down to the first few innings and if the defense comes through the team will be playing back in Wisconsin for a game five.
