Cubs Could Fix Bullpen With Bargain Deal For Former Rival In Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs' bullpen did a solid job throughout the 2025 MLB season, and their consistency (despite not having any big names or certified shutdown closers) was a big reason why this team made it all the way to the NLDS before being defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
However, the Cubs' bullpen is still likely to look a lot different by the start of next season. This is owed to Taylor Rogers, Aaron Civale, Michael Soroka, Ryan Brasier, Caleb Thielbar, and Drew Pomeranz all becoming unrestricted free agents this winter, which is a staggering number of players that Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' front office will need to address.
The good news for Chicago is that closer Daniel Palencia is still under contract, which means that the bullpen's most important role doesn't need to be filled (so long as Palencia can stay healthy). But essentially every other bullpen role aside from closer will need to be handled in the months to come, either through trade or via free agency.
Just a few months ago, one of the top free agent relievers was expected to be Ryan Helsley, who is a two-time All-Star and won the 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Award with the St. Louis Cardinals.
However, Helsley's stock plummeted ever since he was traded to the New York Mets at this year's deadline and pitched abysmally for them, amassing a brutal 7.20 ERA and blowing four saves in 22 regular-season appearances for New York.
Cubs Called Top Potential Destination for Ryan Helsley
Helsley chose a bad time to produce the worst couple of months of his MLB career, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent once the 2025 season ends, and surely cost himself a lot of money because of his brief Mets tenure.
However, Helsley appears primed for a bounce-back campaign. And MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand seems to think that bounce-back could come within the Cubs' bullpen, as he called Chicago one of three potential fits for Helsley in an October 22 article.
Helsley has a 4-2 record with a 3.94 ERA, 24 strikeouts, and 10 saves in 27 appearances against the Cubs in his career, and Spotrac projects that he'll sign a three-year, $51 million deal this winter.
If Chicago believes that Helsley is a good buy-low candidate, they could try and sign him and hope their prediction is correct. And if it is, they would have secured one of baseball's most talented relievers at a bargain price.
