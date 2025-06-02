Cubs Deliver Positive Injury Update on Superstar Kyle Tucker
The panic button was pressed throughout the Windy City on Sunday afternoon when the Chicago Cubs pulled their superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker out of the game.
For the first time in his Cubs career, Tucker had been caught stealing on a close play in the first inning. Though he remained in the contest for the next several innings, he was eventually replaced in the fifth by Vidal Bruján.
Understandably, the status of Chicago's impending free agent star was all anyone was wondering about after the conclusion of the series victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Cubs Seem To Believe Tucker Is Going To Be Fine
When delivering an update as to what the status of Tucker was, manager Craig Counsell downplayed the jammed right ring finger and allowed Cubs fans to let out a huge exhale.
"Not too concerned," Counsell said via The Athletic (subscription required). "I’m optimistic this is going to be, at most, a day or two, as soon as some of the swelling goes down. It’s just a sprained finger. He took the second at-bat and it just was a little uncomfortable. So with the lead, we just got him out of there."
Tucker himself spoke on the injury and downplayed it, as well, after the initial fear was that he may have broken something and would be out for an extended period of time.
"I feel all right," he said. "The hand’s a little jammed, or a little swollen, but obviously we got our off day tomorrow, so hopefully it feels a little bit better once we get to Washington."
Notably, Tucker also mentioned the fact that X-rays came up negative, a real indicator that he is going to be just fine.
Upon reviewing the footage, he seemed to be in a decent bit of pain after he slammed the finger into second base and his face scraped the ground.
As Tucker mentioned, the Cubs will be off on Monday before a three-game tilt against the Washington Nationals, though it would not be a shock to see him out of the lineup for the next couple of days.
This weekend, Chicago has a massive series on the road against the Detroit Tigers, who have the best record in all of baseball at 39-21.
If Tucker is held out against the Nationals but is able to play against the Tigers, that might be a tradeoff Cubs fans would be glad to take.
Even if it is more serious than just a day or two, it seems the best player on the team has avoided anything major and Chicago can breathe a sigh of relief.