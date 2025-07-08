Cubs’ Explosive Offense Has Been Top Storyline for Franchise in First Half
After winning a weekend rivalry series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs continue to prove they are one of the best teams in the league.
While the 2025 season hasn’t been perfect for the Cubs, the team has done a very nice job so far, weathering a couple of injuries to key players.
The starting rotation has been an issue for Chicago so far, with injuries to key performers and some of the youngsters not quite stepping up. However, the team has been able to cover this up thanks to having a strong bullpen and one of the best lineups in baseball.
The Cubs currently rank fourth in the Majors in bullpen ERA, which is a drastic improvement compared to last year.
However, while that unit has been very strong, it has been the lineup that has been the real difference maker.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the biggest storyline for the Cubs in the first half of the season being their explosive offense.
“An offensive explosion. The Cubs' offense figured to be better after the offseason acquisition of Kyle Tucker. Tucker has been as advertised, but Chicago has gotten production up and down the lineup and is on pace to beat its park-neutral run forecast by 102 runs.”
When looking at the best lineups in baseball, Chicago is certainly in the mix for being considered the best.
The Cubs are only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in terms of OPS and home runs by a very slim margin. However, when looking at stolen bases compared to those two teams, the numbers aren’t close in favor of Chicago.
Only the Tampa Bay Rays have been able to steal more bases than the Cubs, but the balance between both the power and speed for the offense has been impressive.
From the top of the order to the bottom, Chicago has players who could hurt opposing pitchers. Most notable are their two All-Stars in Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who have been fantastic this campaign.
There aren’t too many areas that the Cubs could look to try to improve their offense before the trade deadline, but third base could be a potential spot.
As Chicago starts thinking about October baseball, it will likely be in the market for at least one starting pitcher. This is the most logical area for the team to try and improve, and it would be even better if that starter were a front-end caliber pitcher.
While starting pitching might be a need, the offense for Chicago will be a major factor against any team they face in the playoffs.
