Cubs Listed As Best Landing Spot for Marlins Star Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball this year, with a lot of their success being buoyed by incredible offensive production.
Right fielder Kyle Tucker has been everything the team had hoped he would be when they acquired him in a blockbuster offseason trade from the Houston Astros.
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has blossomed into a legitimate superstar in his second full season in the Major Leagues with career numbers across the board.
Catcher Carson Kelly, designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, first baseman Michael Busch and second baseman Nico Hoerner are all producing at career-high levels, too.
With an offense that can keep up with any team in baseball, where the Cubs need some help ahead of the MLB trade deadline is on the mound, specifically their starting rotation.
A staff that was already lacking a true ace was delivered a huge blow when Justin Steele suffered a season-ending injury.
Shota Imanaga was sidelined for multiple weeks as well, but the team was able to stay afloat thanks to their offense and the stellar performance of free agent signing, Matthew Boyd, who was named to the NL All-Star team.
To remain atop the highly competitive National League Central, it would behoove the Cubs to bring on some starting pitching, more specifically someone who has the ability to perform like a front-end anchor.
One player who could potentially fit that bill is Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.
Chicago was named the best fit for the former NL Cy Young Award winner by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report because they not only have a need atop the rotation, but can meet what will be an incredibly high asking price the Marlins set.
“Jeff Passan of ESPN identified the Cubs as the best match in a trade for Alcantara, and the rotation figures to be their top priority at the trade deadline. They have the prospect capital to go after almost anyone, but they will need to be convinced Alcantara can actually help,” he wrote.
It will be fascinating to see how negotiations go involving Alcantara.
His track record speaks for itself, but his performance in 2025 leaves a lot to be desired.
Pitches who have a 7.22 ERA don’t normally demand any attention on the trade market, let alone being expected to require franchise-altering trade packages to acquire.
Alcantara has an 8.47 ERA through his first 11 starts of the campaign, but looked to be figuring things out in June. Some time was going to be needed after all to knock off the rust, since he missed the 2024 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery.
But, his production has waned again recently, getting rocked to the tune of 24 hits and 18 earned runs over 17 innings in his last three starts heading into the All-Star break.
The next two weeks heading into the deadline are of the utmost importance for Miami, hoping Alcantara can show that he has turned a corner and will return to his former level of production.
If that happens, they can expect quite a prospect haul from Chicago, who should be willing to pay a premium to not only improve their title odds this year, but acquire an ace who is under contract potentially through 2027 with options at the back end.
