Cubs Officially Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster For Series Against Diamondbacks
The Chicago Cubs finalized the roster for their domestic Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, making their final moves before the game.
It has been an interesting start to the year for the Cubs, seeing as though they have actually already played a two-game series.
They have had more time since then to rethink things and tweak their roster ahead of the regular season getting into full swing.
There are two players who played against the Los Angeles Dodgers who looked like they wouldn't end up on the Opening Day roster for Chicago.
First, was relief pitcher Eli Morgan.
He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings against the Dodgers and then was sent back down to the minors just a couple of days later. But now, he's back with the team ahead of their matchup against the Diamondbacks.
Vidal Brujan is the other player who made it to Japan, but will be missing from the domestic opener. He suffered an elbow injury and will start the season on the injured list.
Rule 5 draft pick Gage Workman did enough this spring to make the team. He has the potential to fill a utility role and posted a .372/.429/.721 slash line in 49 plate appearances to start his time in a Cubs uniform.
Ben Brown winning the final starting job was also one of the final roster decisions that they had to make. He has been uneven to start the year, but the ceiling is high enough to make it worth taking a chance.
The biggest change made to the starting lineup from last year is swapping out Cody Bellinger with Kyle Tucker.
Chicago is heavily invested in the Tucker trade working out, especially given how Cam Smith has started his time with the Houston Astros.
As for Tucker, he has been ice cold in the earlier part of the year. Combining spring and the series against Los Angeles, he is just 3-for-36 at the plate. He is one of the best hitters in the sport, though, so there is no reason to worry yet.
The full final transactions announced on included:
-Eli Morgan recalled from Triple-A
-Brad Keller had contract selected to 40-man roster
-Cody Poteet designated for assignment
-Vidal Brujan placed on 10-day IL with right elbow sprain retroactive to March 23
-Ryan Brasier placed on 15-day IL with left groin strain retroactive to March 25
-Tyson Miller placed on 15-day IL with left hip impengement retroactive to March 21
Chicago Cubs Opening Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Ben Brown
Relievers (8): Colin Rea, Brad Keller, Julian Merryweather, Caleb Thielbar, Nate Pearson, Eli Morgan, Porter Hodge, Ryan Pressly
Catchers (2): Miguel Amaya, Carson Kelly
Infielders (7): Michael Busch, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, Justin Turner, Jon Berti, Gage Workman
Outfielders (4): Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong