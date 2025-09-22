Cubs Predicted To Move On From Frustrating Former First Round Pick In Offseason
The Chicago Cubs have had a roller coaster of a season which has seen them have to look to some unconventional places in order to secure production when they have had guys out due to injury.
No group has been hit more during this campaign than the starting rotation and really pitching staff as a whole, and the Cubs have had to get a little bit creative with where to turn to for innings. Headed into the playoffs, they're fairly healthy now and should be able to operate normally, which hopefully could lead to a deep run.
During the various issues for the staff over the course of the year though, there was one name that Chicago continuously declined the chance to go back to, and it could signal exactly how they feel about him. Former first round selection Jordan Wicks made just six appearances all year outside of Triple-A, and Jordan Campbell of FanSided believes this is a sign they are going to move on from him the offseason.
Cubs Projected to Move on From Jordan Wicks
"With the Cubs constantly overlooking Jordan Wicks this season when they have had a pitching need at the Major League level, it feels like the former first-round pick has fallen out of favor with the organization," Campbell wrote. "There was some surprise that he wasn't traded at the deadline, but that likely will change this winter."
In his six bullpen appearances this year, Wicks pitched to an ugly looking 8.71 ERA and 2.032 WHIP, allowing a staggering 20 hits and 10 earned runs over just 10.1 innings pitched. The left-hander saw the big league club in a couple of spots over the summer, but it wasn't pretty and it's safe to say he may not have a place moving forward.
Wicks Had Solid Season with Triple-A Iowa, Could Have Trade Value
In 20 appearances including 16 starts with Iowa, Wicks pitched to a 3.55 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 71 innings, amassing a record of 3-4. With the versatility to be used both as a starter and long reliever and demonstrated ability in Triple-A this year, Wicks likely could net some sort of trade return should Chicago decide they are ready to move on.
MORE: Cubs' Struggling Slugger Hasn't Had A Hit For A Month
Seeing things head this direction between Wicks and the franchise is a major disappointment after they drafted him in the first round back in 2021. He would become a highly-rated prospect who fans were extremely excited about, but it really just has not worked out to this point.
Over 24 total MLB appearances (17 starts) since 2023, the 26-year-old owns a 5.44 ERA with a 1.538 WHIP and a record of 6-6. He has not been completely awful by any means, but Wicks has just not shown enough to deserve a regular spot in either the rotation or bullpen.
Seeing him back next season would be a little bit of a minor shock, and parting ways with him would likely be the best thing to do both for the Cubs and for Wicks.
