Cubs Sensational Free Agent Catcher Signing Pays Off After Amaya Injury
The Chicago Cubs have done a sensational job this season of being able to get production on offense from numerous places on any given night.
For a lineup full of players who were already perceived to be stars, there have been a ton of more unheralded names to have big years as well and be able give the Cubs another level of power.
One of those players having a massive campaign was acquired as a relatively unheralded free agent to bolster the team's catcher depth after a rough season from youngster Miguel Amaya.
Clearly, Chicago liked what they saw in perceived defensive specialist Carson Kelly, awarding the former Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers a two-year deal which is set to pay him $11.5 million.
That gamble by paying Kelly not just for multiple years but also at a lucrative number has paid off beyond their wildest imaginations though, and now Kelly might just provide his most significant value yet.
Carson Kelly Now Must Step Into Every Day Catcher Role for Cubs
During Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Amaya was pulled from the matchup with an oblique issue and now is set to spend a stint on the injured list.
Amaya has been in the midst of what has been an extremely admirable bounce back campaign himself, but Kelly's dominance at the plate has been one of the best stories in baseball.
Slashing .287/.416/.574 with eight home runs and 23 RBI over the 31 games he's played, Kelly is looking like one of the best hitters in the sport in the small sample size. He started on Sunday against the Reds and figures to be the everyday player, even with Reese McGuire now backing him up.
Now getting the chance to step into a more regular role with Amaya shelved, it's a chance for Kelly to prove that his incredible start to the year has been no fluke.
For Chicago though, it's another piece of evidence that they made some excellent moves this past winter.
A young and talented player like Amaya set to miss time, and on paper the Cubs should not miss a beat with Kelly still in the fold.
Having both being able to play at a high level is an incredible luxury, but with one injured having both becomes a necessity rather than just an embarrassment of riches.
Kelly is the gift that keeps on giving for Chicago, and with Amaya now out, he might now just be about to provide his team with the biggest gift yet.