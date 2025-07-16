Cubs Sign Texas Longhorns Relief Pitcher to Undrafted Free Agent Contract
The Chicago Cubs signed their first undrafted free agent on Tuesday, inking Texas pitcher Aiden Moffett.
Moffett, a right-hander, only pitched in six games for the Longhorns, who announced his signing via a release. He struck out seven hitters in four innings and allowed a .100 opponent batting average, an intriguing set of stats in a small sample size. He also had a 2.25 ERA.
He was limited by injuries.
Moffett played the bulk of his college career with LSU. In 2023, his freshman season, he pitched in one game for the Tigers, who won the national championship behind pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews.
In 2024 he moved into a pitching role, as he went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 games. He struck out 21 and walked 12 in 17.2 innings.
While in college he also played for La Crosse in the Northwoods League in 2023, for Yarmouth-Dennis in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2024 and for West Virginia in the MLB Draft League earlier this summer.
He was limited by an injury during the college season, but it didn’t keep him from pitching for West Virginia, where he finished with a 2.61 ERA.
The Longhorns had five players drafted on Sunday and Monday — Max Belyeu (Competitive Balance B), Jared Spencer (11th round), Jalin Flores (11th round), Rylan Galvan (13th round) and Grayson Saunier (17th round).
The Cubs selected Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad in the first round (No. 17 overall) in the MLB draft.
He transferred to the Demon Deacons from Marist before the season and he was on his way to being in the mix for All-ACC honors before he suffered a shoulder injury that limited his season.
In 21 games, he 21 games, but slashed .372/.495/.744 with seven homers, eight doubles, 27 RBI and 18 walks.
When playing at Marist in 2024, he slashed .389/.467/.704 with a Division I-leading 13 triples to go along with nine homers and 52 RBI.
