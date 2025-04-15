Inside The Cubs

Four Pitchers Chicago Cubs Could Potentially Trade For to Fill Starting Rotation Hole

The Chicago Cubs have some interesting options on the market to fill the hole that is felt in the rotation after losing their ace.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs were dealt a tough blow when starting pitcher Justin Steele was lost for the season to an elbow injury.

Right now, the Cubs are atop the NL Central and starting this season off as good as they could have hoped. They look like serious contenders so far.

The problem is that losing a player the caliber of Steele hurts the confidence for down the stretch. That is why they must hit the trade market before the deadline.

There are a handful of players expected to be available that could either be a replacement-level player for Steele or even possibly an upgrade.

Chicago White Sox LHP Martin Perez

Perez would be the most affordable player on this list and actually is playing the best so far this season. He has a 1.59 ERA and 256 ERA+ through three starts, allowing just nine hits through 17 innings.

His cutter has been dominant this year. The problem is that there is a chance that it doesn't stick.

It was just back in 2022 that he was an All-Star with an ERA+ of 137. In the two years following that, though, he had an ERA+ of just 95.

Miami Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara will be the best player traded at this year's deadline. Chicago could really go the overkill route and make a blockbuster trade.

The 29-year-old is a Cy Young winner and would be under contract through the end of the 2027 season (assuming the Cubs pick up his club option for the last year).

The start of his season has been a bit uneven, but there is little reason to worry about his production. His stuff looks good and his velocity is getting back up to where it was before his injury that kept him out last year.

Minnesota Twins RHP Joe Ryan

The Twins have been bad and could be heading towards a fire sale if things don't improve. Ryan would be someone worth emptying the farm for if he does indeed end up on the market.

He has a 2.45 ERA through four starts with an ERA+ of 179. He has consistently improved throughout his career and looks ready to be a true ace.

The Cubs could find an ace for the next few years with him as he is arbitration eligible through 2027.

St. Louis Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray

Gray's career has been a bit of a bellcurve. Back in the early 2010's, he looked on pace to become one of the league's premiere pitchers. The middle of his career was more uneven, although now he has started to look elite once again.

He has a WHIP of just 0.783 through his first four starts and would provide them with another star in the rotation for the next two seasons with a club option in 2027.

Dylan Sanders
