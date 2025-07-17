Four Players Who Will Be X-Factors for Cubs After All-Star Break
The Chicago Cubs wrapped up the first half of the season with a really impressive record and hold a nice lead in the National League Central.
Despite the Cubs likely heading toward winning the division and making the playoffs, the team does seem to have a couple of areas that they are going to need to improve in order to truly be a contender.
Fortunately, they have had one of the best lineups in all of baseball to power them through much of the year so far, but come the playoffs, offenses can be slowed down by good pitching.
As the team heads into the second half of the campaign after the All-Star break, there will be some key players to keep an eye on. Here are four X-factors for the team in the second half.
Ian Happ
In a lineup that has been loaded, one of the few players who has had a bit of a down year so far is Ian Happ. The talented slugger was one of the best hitters on the team last season, but the numbers are underwhelming thus far.
This campaign, he has slashed .228/.326/.375 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. There is certainly room for improvement for Happ, and his career numbers indicate that it should come in the second half.
Daniel Palencia
One of the biggest strengths for the Cubs so far this season has been the performance of their bullpen. This comes as quite a bit of a surprise after the unit was one of the worst in the league in 2024. However, while the addition of Ryan Pressly has been good, it has been the emergence of Daniel Palencia that has been key.
The young closer of Chicago has totaled 12 saves and six holds with an impressive 1.57 ERA. While he is still inexperienced, Palencia will need to close out big games in the second half of the year.
Matt Shaw
It has been a challenging rookie year for the talented infield prospect. Shaw earned the starting job at third base after a couple of really strong campaigns in the minors and being regarded as a top prospect in baseball. However, the young slugger struggled to start and was sent back to the minors for a reset.
There have been some good moments for him since he returned, but the overall numbers aren’t great. In 63 games, he has slashed .198/.276/.280 with two home runs, 15 RBI, and 11 stolen bases.
While the hitting numbers aren’t good, he has been a threat when he gets on base. Now, he just needs to do that more often.
Matthew Boyd
The starting rotation is the most significant issue for Chicago right now, but they do have an All-Star in Matthew Boyd. The veteran left-hander has been able to stay healthy and has performed extremely well for the Cubs.
However, he is starting to hit some uncharted waters in terms of innings pitched and the team needs him to potentially be their ace in October. Chicago must be mindful and monitor his innings down the stretch, keeping as fresh as possible for the playoffs.
