Grading Cubs Offseason Moves After First Quarter of 2025

Taking a look at how the Chicago Cubs offseason moves have worked out through the first quarter of the year.

Dylan Sanders

The Chicago Cubs went all-in this past winter and got super aggressive.

They have been rewarded by looking like one of baseball's best teams.

After the season's first quarter, it's time to grade their most notable moves with the added context from the year.

Trading for Kyle Tucker

This was a massive swing. The Cubs shipped away a top prospect in Cam Smith, a young slugger in Isaac Paredes and a promising pitcher in Hayden Wesneski to the Houston Astros for potentially just one season of Tucker.

Smith and Paredes have had muted starts with the Astros while Wesneski looked solid before being lost for the year with Tommy John surgery.

Tucker has looked like an MVP candidate, which was the best-case scenario when Chicago added him.

The 28-year-old has a .278/.387/.552 slash line with 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases. He's on pace to have a shot at a 40/40 season, which would be remarkable.

How much they gave up to get him could really hurt if he does leave after this year, but early returns look great.

Grade: A-

Trading for Ryan Pressly

Pressly's overall season numbers look bad, but that was really just from one very poor outing.

He gave up eight earned without recording an out in an extra-innings loss to the San Francisco Giants, but he has been mostly solid outside of that.

The veteran could still end up being an important bullpen piece down the stretch with a lot of playoff experience.

Grade: C+

Signing Carson Kelly

Speaking of players who look like MVP candidates, Kelly has had a very surprising year at the plate. Catcher had been a weakness for the Cubs, but it has turned into a strength.

He has posted a .289/.417/.588 slash line with eight home runs and 23 RBI. He's also drawn 21 walks with just 17 strikeouts.

Grade: A+

Trading Cody Bellinger

This is a weird one.

Chicago only got Cody Poteet back in return for Bellinger, who is already off the team, but there wasn't much room on the roster for Bellinger.

Now with the New York Yankees, the slugger has posted a .258/.330/.453 slash line with seven home runs.

Michael Busch, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong have all been better.

Getting more would have been preferred, but saving the money that was owed on his contract has been a win in itself.

Grade: C+

Signing Matthew Boyd

Giving Boyd a two-year, $29 million deal was a high-risk, high-reward move.

So far, they've been rewarded.

The 34-year-old has a 2.98 ERA through nine starts with a 1.227 WHIP and ERA+ of 133. With the injury issues in the starting rotation, he has been very needed.

Grade: A

Overall

This has been a fantastic start for the Cubs, and the offseason moves they made have certainly played a role.

While some other additions of Jon Berti and Justin Turner haven't worked out quite yet, those aren't super impactful misses.

Grade: B+

