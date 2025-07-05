Injury to Jameson Taillon Should Raise Cubs' Trade Deadline Urgency
The Chicago Cubs have muscled their way through the first part of the season.
They sit comfortably in first place of the NL Central in large part due to the fact they have arguably the best offense in Major League Baseball.
Fourth of July was an incredible example of that when they hit a franchise record eight home runs, including three by ascending star first baseman Michael Busch in the win over their hated rival St. Louis Cardinals.
While the lineup is fun and has been getting the job done all year, the starting rotation -- which was a concern heading into the season -- has become a bit of a problem after injuries have piled up as the team prepares to head for the home stretch of the campaign.
The latest development for the Cubs is a calf injury to veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon sustained while running in a bullpen session, which Craig Counsell says is going to keep him out for at least a month.
When Shota Imanaga was out, this rotation was stretched extremely thin without Justin Steele. But when the Japanese southpaw returned, the hope was that things could get back on track.
Injuries are an inevitable reality and that has shown itself over and over again this season, but Chicago's need for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline is now even more urgent.
To this point, the Cubs have been able to cling to first place despite having a staff that for large portions of the last couple months has looked on the brink of complete and total collapse.
With Taillon potentially out heading into the second half of the season, Chicago must make a move to not just replace his production, but to give themselves another reliable option that can go out there every fifth day and give the team a chance to win.
Options have been thrown around constantly, with the latest being Athletics star Luis Severino as someone the Cubs could try to target.
Landing a legitimate ace may not even be needed to push this team over the top, however, it certainly would not hurt if Chicago really does want to go all in as several reports have indicated they do.
The Cubs are now in a spot where they need a starting pitcher right now, and while things may not develop for a couple of weeks, the already significant need for one is only increasing by the day.
Look for Chicago to be involved in virtually every single rumor surrounding starting pitching over the next several weeks.
