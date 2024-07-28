Insider Says Dodgers Are Trying to Acquire Chicago Cubs Star Gold Glover
With the trade deadline right around the corner, some reports have indicated the Chicago Cubs are finally resigning to the fact they are going to be sellers.
Following expectations they would be competing for an NL Central title this season, it has not worked out that way. They find themselves sitting last in the division and six games out of the final Wild Card spot entering Sunday's contest.
The Cubs have the ability to trade away multiple assets and get back a haul in this market.
Jameson Taillon is generating tons of interest around the league after putting together a great year. His two remaining seasons of club control should also get back a greater package than if he was a rental.
Depending on how aggressive Chicago wants to be, they could look to offload some of their bullpen arms to contenders, move Cody Bellinger, who has an opt-out after the year, and even Ian Happ, whose switch-hitting and Gold Glove defense is attractive to multiple teams.
However, it could be another star who winds up being the headliner who get shipped out.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Los Angeles Dodgers are "in trade talks" with the Cubs in an attempt to acquire Nico Hoerner after four of their infielders are on the injured list.
Moving on from the player they selected No. 24 overall in the 2018 draft would be difficult, especially considering they've seen his career unfold before their eyes at the Major League level to the tune of winning his first Gold Glove award last season.
But Jed Hoyer and his front office have to do what's best for the franchise, and if the Dodgers are going to offer some of their top prospects to land the star second baseman, then that is something they have to consider based on how poorly this year has gone.
Hoerner is under contract for the next two seasons, so if Los Angeles views him as a viable long-term option to play alongside Mookie Betts in their infield, then they would likely be willing to ship out some of their best minor leaguers.
There's also a chance Chicago doesn't make the deal.
Maybe Hoyer views him as a cornerstone of this roster moving forward and won't trade him away no matter what return they might get in return.
That's certainly a possibility.
The Cubs will have plenty of options to consider as things creep closer to the trade deadline.