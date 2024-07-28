Inside The Cubs

Insider Says Dodgers Are Trying to Acquire Chicago Cubs Star Gold Glover

The Chicago Cubs seem to have a major market for one of their star players based on this report.

Brad Wakai

Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) in the on deck circle prior to a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field
Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) in the on deck circle prior to a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the trade deadline right around the corner, some reports have indicated the Chicago Cubs are finally resigning to the fact they are going to be sellers.

Following expectations they would be competing for an NL Central title this season, it has not worked out that way. They find themselves sitting last in the division and six games out of the final Wild Card spot entering Sunday's contest.

The Cubs have the ability to trade away multiple assets and get back a haul in this market.

Jameson Taillon is generating tons of interest around the league after putting together a great year. His two remaining seasons of club control should also get back a greater package than if he was a rental.

Depending on how aggressive Chicago wants to be, they could look to offload some of their bullpen arms to contenders, move Cody Bellinger, who has an opt-out after the year, and even Ian Happ, whose switch-hitting and Gold Glove defense is attractive to multiple teams.

However, it could be another star who winds up being the headliner who get shipped out.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Los Angeles Dodgers are "in trade talks" with the Cubs in an attempt to acquire Nico Hoerner after four of their infielders are on the injured list.

Moving on from the player they selected No. 24 overall in the 2018 draft would be difficult, especially considering they've seen his career unfold before their eyes at the Major League level to the tune of winning his first Gold Glove award last season.

But Jed Hoyer and his front office have to do what's best for the franchise, and if the Dodgers are going to offer some of their top prospects to land the star second baseman, then that is something they have to consider based on how poorly this year has gone.

Hoerner is under contract for the next two seasons, so if Los Angeles views him as a viable long-term option to play alongside Mookie Betts in their infield, then they would likely be willing to ship out some of their best minor leaguers.

There's also a chance Chicago doesn't make the deal.

Maybe Hoyer views him as a cornerstone of this roster moving forward and won't trade him away no matter what return they might get in return.

That's certainly a possibility.

The Cubs will have plenty of options to consider as things creep closer to the trade deadline.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News