Kyle Tucker Does It Again, Hits Two More Home Runs To Power Cubs To Huge Win
Entering the Chicago Cubs' weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels, the discourse surrounding Kyle Tucker was at a fever pitch based on the injury news about his hand that coincided with his prolonged struggles.
When the injury stuff was unknown, there were plenty in the fanbase who had grown frustrated with Tucker, going so far as to boo the star slugger when he recorded an out in front of the Wrigley Field faithful.
Manager Craig Counsell said he was going to dial back Tucker's workload a bit as he deals with the hand issue he has, but when he's on the field and in the lineup, he is expected to perform at the top of his capabilities because he is so important to the success of this team.
Well, the West Coast trip has been good to Tucker, because not only did he break his longstanding home run drought with a solo shot in the first inning of Game 1, but he followed that up by hitting two longballs during Chicago's route of Los Angeles on Saturday night.
His first of the game came in the third inning with the score still knotted at zero apiece. With Michael Busch on second base after hitting a leadoff double, Tucker blasted his 20th home run of the year 399 feet to right field.
After the slugger went 0-for-3 in Friday's game after he hit a longball in his first at-bat of the game, it was a great sign to see him have success at the plate again to hopefully keep his newfound momentum rolling.
Tucker exploded in this contest. In the fifth inning, he blasted a double that split the gap in center and right field. Two extra-base hits in the same game would have been enough to get anyone excited about the state of his swing, but he then took things to the next level in the top of the sixth.
With the Cubs holding a 7-0 lead at that point in the contest, Tucker ripped a three-run homer 394 feet to right center field that put a punctuation mark on this game and his performance at the plate, reminding everyone of just how talented of a hitter he is.
Despite the issues he's had following the All-Star break -- slashing .198/.336/.347 with three of his four home runs coming in this two-day span to go along with only 12 RBI -- he still has a season-long OPS+ figure that is well above the league average of 100.
If this is what gets Tucker going for the rest of the year, then Chicago will once again have one of the game's best hitters in their lineup when the games matter more in October.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Why Is The Cubs Best Hitter In The Last Month Still Batting Ninth In The Rotation?
Pete Crow-Armstrong Looking To Build Off Clutch Home Run As Cubs Push For Playoffs
Cubs’ Kyle Tucker Seen As Potential Fit For Two NL Teams In Free Agency