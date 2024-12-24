Inside The Cubs

New Look Chicago Cubs 2025 Batting Order Shows Major Improvement

The 2025 Chicago Cubs offense looks much better than last year, at least on paper.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with manager Craig Counsell (30) after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs enter the last week of the year as happy as could be.

On paper, the offense already looks much improved with months before the season starts.

Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs front office have boosted the pitching staff, but the most noticeable changes are going to be on offense.

Not only did they add Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, but they also got rid of one of their weakest links from this past campaign in Isaac Paredes with intentions of replacing him with a top prospect.

They also traded away Cody Bellinger, but that shouldn't detract from their lineup much with Tucker in town.

Here is the full projected batting order for Chicago next season:

1. LF Ian Happ

Happ has been a consistently impressive offensive presence. The Cubs can rely on him to provide great power and a solid walk rate to make up for his high strikeout numbers. He tied his career-high home run number with 25 in 2024.

2. RF Kyle Tucker

This is the most exciting move Chicago has made, even if it just for one guaranteed year. Tucker is an MVP candidate when healthy and could push this offense into the elite conversation next season. He hit 23 home runs and stole 11 bases despite missing over half of the last campaign.

3. DH Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki has been the subject of trade talks all winter, but he remains in the lineup as of now. If he does stick around, he'll be a valuable presence for the Cubs. He had a fantastic showing last year with a .283/.366/.482 slash line and 21 home runs.

4. 1B Michael Busch

Busch slowed down as the season went along, but had an overall great rookie campaign. He was a January addition from the Los Angeles Dodgers last year that proved to be a huge win. If he could build upon his first season in Chicago, the organization would certainly be ecstatic.

5. SS Dansby Swanson

Swanson has always been more of a defensive wizard than an offensive powerhouse, but his production took a sharp dive in 2024. It was his first full campaign since 2019 where he finished below 20 home runs, and his on-base percentage also took a hit. He will need to turn things around, at least a little bit, next year.

6. 2B Nico Hoerner

Hoerner was once a very promising youngster, but the seasons keep piling up and he has yet to find that breakthrough. In all likelihood, he is just a solid player who is fine for the bottom half of a lineup.

7. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

Crow-Armstrong had a horrid beginning to his MLB career, but came on strong at the end of 2024. Over the final two months, he posted a .284/.337/.466 slash line. He had a pace that would have put him at 22 home runs and 22 stolen bases over a full campaign.

8. 3B Matt Shaw

While Shaw has not officially been called up, the popular expectation is that he will take the place of Paredes in the lineup. Some growing pains would be understandable, but it might not take him long to fly up this batting order.

9. C Miguel Amaya

Amaya is a below-average hitter overall, but had some flashes last season. Between July and August, for instance, he had a .324/.367/.539 slash line. Perhaps he could turn into at least a solid player at the plate. Any improvement at catcher would be greatly appreciated by the Cubs.

